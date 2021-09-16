WSC Foundation banquet to honor alumni set for Tuesday Sep 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston State College Foundation is honoring more than 20 people at its annual Outstanding Alumni and Former Faculty and Staff Banquet on Tuesday, Sept. 21.A social begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Donn Skadeland Gymnasium.The banquet will honor 15 alumni will be honored, five former faculty and staff and three who were both alumni as well as faculty and staff.For more information about the banquet call the WSC Foundation office at (701) 572-9275. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Banquet Faculty Alumnus Education Williston State College Foundation Wsc Foundation People Office Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Police: Man had dozens of explicit images of children An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64 Mark Lynn Osborn, 60 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Coyote Legends to be honored Sept. 30 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit