The Williston State College Foundation is honoring more than 20 people at its annual Outstanding Alumni and Former Faculty and Staff Banquet on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

A social begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Donn Skadeland Gymnasium.

The banquet will honor 15 alumni will be honored, five former faculty and staff and three who were both alumni as well as faculty and staff.

For more information about the banquet call the WSC Foundation office at (701) 572-9275.

Tags

Load comments