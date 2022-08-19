WSC Kyle Norris on bicycle

 Williston State College

Dr. Kyle Norris, Associate Professor of Music at Williston State College, is participating in his fourth Great Cycle Challenge this September.

Great Cycle Challenge began in 2015, and after just 7 years, the event has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the United States. People of all ages, abilities, and from every state across the country set a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal in the fight against kids’ cancer.



