Dr. Kyle Norris, Associate Professor of Music at Williston State College, is participating in his fourth Great Cycle Challenge this September.
Great Cycle Challenge began in 2015, and after just 7 years, the event has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the United States. People of all ages, abilities, and from every state across the country set a personal riding goal and challenge themselves to pedal in the fight against kids’ cancer.
Over the past seven years, participants have logged 25 million miles and raised $52 million in support of the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF). These funds support research at leading pediatric cancer centers across America and help develop better treatments for childhood cancer.
This year, Dr. Norris has set the goal of raising $1,250 and riding a total of 800 miles during the month of September. He is also a GCC Champion in the state of North Dakota for the third year. Champions serve as media contacts, set up group rides, and help new riders. They are selected for each state based on activity from previous years including the amount of donations they help raise and miles ridden. With the help of friends, family, and local businesses, Dr. Norris has helped raise over $7,600 and ridden more than 5,000 miles during his time with the Great Cycle Challenge.
“I learned about the Great Cycle Challenge through social media, and I felt like it would be something rewarding to participate in,” explained Dr. Norris. “I enjoy riding for my personal health, but it’s nice to channel my efforts towards something positive during the month of September. There are so many people that participate, and the outcome is something truly special,” said Dr. Kyle Norris.
If interested in supporting Dr. Norris in his goal and tracking his progress, please visit his rider page at: www.greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/KyleNorris. Donations can be made at any time, but only miles ridden during the month of September count towards a rider’s goal. The Children’s Cancer Research Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations are tax deductible.