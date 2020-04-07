WSC announces multi-week Instagram Challenge

While the Teton community might be physically apart, we can still remain connected!
Starting this week, be sure to check out the WSC Instagram for the Teton Community challenge.
For 6 weeks, there will be a new theme and a new prize up for grabs!
Week 1 – April 6-10 | New workspace
Week 2 – April 13-17 | #worldofhearts
Week 3 – April 20-24 | New classmates or coworkers
Week 4 – April 27-May 1 | Staying active
Week 5 – May 4-8 | Selfie w/ the Teton
Week 6 – May 11-15 | Teton Pride
The rules are simple!
Sticking with the week’s theme, participants must follow WSC (williston_state_college) and the WSC bookstore (wsc_bookstore) on Instagram, tag both in their theme-inspired post, and use #tetoncommunity.
Winners will be selected every Friday and prizes will be mailed directly to winners.
Don’t want to play but want the gear? All listed prizes (and more!) are available online at www.willistonstate.edu/bookstore.
Questions can be directed to wsc.marketing@willistonstate.edu.
Good luck!