WSC Adult Learning Center

ALC Staff from Left: Brenna Lordemann, Katherine Heasley, Keith Rath, Kasey Larson, Stephanie Olsen

 Williston State College

The Williston State College Adult Learning Center was nominated for the Friends of Vocational Rehabilitation Award at the North Dakota Vocational Rehabilitation 2022 conference.

This award was given for recognition of agencies that work collaboratively with Vocational Rehabilitation. This may include, but is not limited to, working together for client success, appropriate referrals, teaching soft skill instruction, providing essential services as well as treatment and restoration services.



Tags

Load comments