The Williston State College Adult Learning Center was nominated for the Friends of Vocational Rehabilitation Award at the North Dakota Vocational Rehabilitation 2022 conference.
This award was given for recognition of agencies that work collaboratively with Vocational Rehabilitation. This may include, but is not limited to, working together for client success, appropriate referrals, teaching soft skill instruction, providing essential services as well as treatment and restoration services.
“I am honored that we were nominated for the Friends of VR Award and extremely proud that we won an honorable mention. We really take to heart the Williston State College mission statement, “Where people make the difference” and we work very hard to ensure we make a difference for all students in the Adult Learning Center Program,” said Adult Learning Center Director, Keith Rath.
The Williston Adult Learning Center (ALC) prides itself on working with Vocational Rehabilitation to ensure that all students that are enrolled into our program get the help they need to ensure their success. We introduce all students to Vocational Rehabilitation during the registration process to ensure that all
students who qualify get the help they need at the beginning of the program. The ALC has seen an increase in the success of students that work with Vocational Rehabilitation over the last year. That success would not have happened without the outstanding work from Vocational Rehabilitation and the staff of the ALC working together for the success of the students.
“The Williston Adult Learning Center strives to make sure that the students come first in our program and we what to make sure that every student starts their educational journey on the right foot and that help is available at any point in the educational path,” said Rath.
For more information about WSC’s Adult Learning Center and the services they provide, please contact Keith Rath, Adult Learning Center Director, at 701.774.4221 or keith.s.rath@willistonstate.edu