Spring is about to be sprung upon western North Dakotans. Invariably, warmer temperatures and melting snow bring out the best gardeners in Williams County.
Trees and seedlings, flowers and shrubs will also get a close-up look from experts, who will be conducting workshops all day April 15 at the Williston Research Extension Center off Highway 2 West.
Sponsored by NDSU Extension–Williams County and the Williston Forestry Dept., 2023 Spring Tree and Garden workshops give local gardening enthusiasts a chance to get their hands in the soil and learn how to grow the best herbs, fruits and vegetables, shrubs and trees in western North Dakota.
"Homeowners, gardners and folks that want to learn how to do a better job with their lawns and gardens and trees" are encouraged to attend, said NDSU Extension Agent Kelly Leo. "We always try to do a couple of hands-on sessions, as well."
The Spring Tree and Garden Workshop was launched several years ago by Kyla Splicahl, who now works for the City of Williston Forestry Dept.
"The tree and garden workshop has been around for several years," said Leo, who credited Splicahl with starting the program when she was at NDSU's Agriculture and Resources Dept. "She brought it to me when she left the Williston Research Extension Center. I started doing this workshop in 2021."
Because of the covid pandemic, Leo said attendance in 2021 was low, with 30–35 participants.
Fortunately, the workshops recovered in 2022.
"Last year, we had about 65 people, a really nice attendance, with some out-of-town speakers," Leo said, attributing the rise in popularity in part to the health of the community and in part to the presence of noteworthy horticulture and agriculture experts from across North Dakota.
Leo said she expects at least as many attendees at this year's sessions.
"I would guess we're going to be pretty close to what we had last year," she said, reiterating more than 60 people attended the workshop in 2022. "Last year, we split into two groups, and that worked pretty well.
"This year, one of our specialists is from Bismarck, two speakers are from Fargo, and two are from Minot."
The event begins at 8 a.m. with registration and coffee.
Workshop schedule
- Raised Bed Gardening – 8:35 a.m.
- Water Quality for Gardens and Lawns – 9:15 a.m.
- Herbal Remedies and Uses – 10:15 a.m.
- Soils and Soil Amendments – 11 a.m.
- Grapes for western ND – 11:45 a.m.
- Lunch – 12:15 p.m.
- Tree Roundup (western N.D.) – 12:45 p.m.
- Let's Grow a Great Vegetable Garden – 1:30 p.m.
- Hands-on Workshops (concurrent sessions: Seed Starting and Seedling Care/Pruning, Tree and Shrub Pruning) – 2:15 p.m.
- Composting – 3:45 p.m.
- Pesticide Uses and Alternatives – 4:15 p.m.
Noting that soil enrichment is always a popular topic in a region known for its farming, Leo pointed to three workshops she anticipates will be interesting this year.
They are: Grapes for western N.D. with Chis Asmundson of NDSU's North Central Research Extension Center; Seed Starting and Seedling Care/Pruning, led by Rojee Chipalu Pradhan with NDSU Williston Research Extension Center; and Tree & Shrub Pruning, conducted by Bruce Johnson, a City of Williston forester.
"Tree and shrub pruning is always a very popular session," Leo said, praising Johnson for his hands-on approach. "He takes us outside and teaches how to prune different types … like conifers and deciduous trees, as well as shrubs.
"Rojee does a really nice job" with these workshops, Leo continued, "teaching people how to properly care for seedlings."
Leo isn't simply guessing which sessions are popular based on her own instincts or word of mouth from attendees.
"It's based on data," she said.
"We do surveys after the fact," she continued. "Participants give us feedback about what they like, and they give us requests for the next year."
That's not to imply horticulture and agriculture experts don't make suggestions.
"I always try to throw in topics [participants] haven't asked for," Leo said. "Like growing grapes — varieties that work well in western North Dakota."
As grape-growing experts know, region and climate are critical when planting vineyards, whether the fruit is grown for wine making or serving at the table.
Western North Dakota, for example, has a different climate than the eastern and southern regions of the state.
"Much drier and tends to be harsher, with fewer trees and more open [windy] spaces," Leo said, noting she is the last speaker on the event schedule.
The NDSU Williams County extension agent will discuss pesticide use and alternatives.
Although Leo is scheduled to start her presentation at 4:15 in the afternoon, she said it may begin at 5 p.m., depending on how long other workshops last.
"We've got a little bit of room in the schedule, so we can juggle as needed," Leo said.
Attendees are encouraged to register online before the workshop using SignUpGenius at sugeni.us/dyz4. So far, 50 people have pre-registered, with slots available for 25 more attendees. (A free lunch is provided to pre-registered attendees.)
"We're happy to get as many people as we can," Leo said. "We think this is a great opportunity. These are amazing speakers."
"I love this workshop, and people give us great feedback," she continued. "Which means, they really like it."
For more information call: 707-577-4595