Garden Workshop 3

Andy Kuester of Handy Andy's Nursery discusses the fundamentals of gardening during a 2022 indoor workshop.

 NDSU Extension

Spring is about to be sprung upon western North Dakotans. Invariably, warmer temperatures and melting snow bring out the best gardeners in Williams County.

Trees and seedlings, flowers and shrubs will also get a close-up look from experts, who will be conducting workshops all day April 15 at the Williston Research Extension Center off Highway 2 West.

Garden Workshop 1

Bruce Johnson conducts an outdoor tree-pruning session at the 2022 Spring Tree and Garden Workshop.
Garden Workshop 2

Rojee Chipalu discusses seedling care and pruning during the 2022 workshop.


