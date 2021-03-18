Building with Lego bricks has become more than just a past time, it’s being used to teach important skills to local students, who took those skills to a first place win at a recent competition.
Williston’s Homeschool team, The Winterbots, won first Place for Robot Design at the State Competition for FIRST Lego League on March 13th. The competition was held virtually, sponsored by the University of North Dakota’s engineering department.
FIRST Lego League in an international organization that teaches the STEM lessons of science, technology, engineering, and math to children ages 4 to 16 in a way that students can understand, such as utilizing the hands-on learning of Lego bricks. FIRST Lego League has three divisions for youth, which the League says helps grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics.
Williston’s Winterbots, led by Head Coach Rebecca Schug, earned their place at State by receiving the Champion’s Award on Jan 16 winning the Regional Competition. This is the second year the Winterbots have competed, with around 16 students participating. Students were tasked with creating a robot that could maneuver around a set of obstacles.
Building the robot is just one facet of it, Schug explained, students are also in charge of the programming, as well.
“They have to learn a lot of coding skills, engineering skills to make the robot lift and move things, all of those type of tasks.” Schug told the Williston Herald.
Additionally, the students are asked to create an innovation project, preparing a presentation for the judges which look at a problem or challenge they feel Williston faces to be an active community. The team created a 3D Nerf Arena to get people active. The Winterbots then created a mock-up of their design by building a Lego model of the Nerf Arena.
“The innovation project teaches them research skills, and the thought process of designing something, marketing it and creating a prototype to present to others, which helps them to develop those presentation skills.” Schug said. “It’s been really neat to see. Last year we had kids who had never spoken in front of anybody before, and this year they all presented so well. You could see the growth in them.”
Schug said programs like FIRST Lego League are important for helping students learn essentials skills, as well as giving them experiences they might not have anywhere else.
“It exposes them to new ideas and new ways of doing things, and new things they may want to do in the future.” Schug explained. “There’s a statistic that the Lego League puts out that says that over 80 percent of the kids that participate in the robotics program go on to some type of STEM career later on in life. Just getting them thinking how an engineer thinks, and go through that process and to fail, multiple times before they succeed, is really a growing point for a lot of them.”
Schug said the Winterbots are beginning to learn coding with a new program through the rest of the skill year, with Lego League’s new season kicking off August 1. To learn more about FIRST Lego League, visit www.firstlegoleague.org.