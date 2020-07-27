Looking to keep kids occupied with more than just electronics, a woman from Bainsville, Montana, has created a way for kids to earn screen time while also encouraging creativity and structure.
It's called WINchips, and it was created by Lindsay Winn. The concept is simple: kids must "earn" screen time by completing various task on their WINchips list. For each task completed, they'll get a WINchip, which can be used to earn time on electronics.
The items on the list seem pretty basic, but can be often overlooked when a device is causing a distraction. Self-care items such as showering, brushing your teeth, making your bed and cleaning your room are included, as are activities like reading, playing a board game, or making art. The items on the list must be completed and approved before any screen time is earned, which helps encourage the kids to develop a routine rather than going straight for the electronics.
Winn has been working on WINchips since 2017, and made it available to the public in May 2019.
"It worked so well that first summer I did it, I continued to have it in place and then I decided I need to share it with families, because this is so awesome and has worked so well for us," Winn told the Williston Herald.
Winn said she has had a lot of positive feedback from parents on WINchips, and though that they would be especially helpful to families amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has kept many kids at home and away from their friends. WINchips, Winn said, is just another approach to getting kids outside and moving, as well as reminding them to take care of themselves and their surroundings.
"I was feeling pretty frustrated with the amount of time my children were spending on their electronic devices," Winn explains on her website. "Every morning during the summer months, I would find them still in their pajamas, bedroom a mess, house a mess and just spending way too much time in front of a screen. I felt like I was saying the same thing day after day. I decided I had to do something more consistent and I needed a system to help in all areas."
Winn's children are teenagers now, so she said their lists have had to be adapted, which has prompted her to look into creating a WINchips version for teenagers. Winn's website has several testimonials from parents who have found success with WINchips, with some saying that their children love earning chips so much, that they'll ask to do extra chores just to earn more.
WINchips can be found locally at Books on Broadway and Walt's Market in Williston, as well as online at winchipsonline.com and Amazon.