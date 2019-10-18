Williston Trinity Christian School is holding their annual fundraising banquet and auction, welcoming the community to bid on some one-of-a-kind items and hear a former Olympian speak.
The banquet and auction will be held in the school’s gymnasium on Saturday, Oct. 26. The night will feature dinner, live and silent auctions, and special guest speaker Johnny Quinn, a former NFL and CFL player turned Olympic bobsledder. Quinn will be sharing his story of breaking down barriers to “live life on purpose.”
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the beginning of the silent auction. Attendees will have the chance to bid on some truly unique items, such as getaways to Regina and Florida, a hand-crafted guitar, tickets to the Minnesota Vikings, NDSU football and UND hockey and a number of gift baskets and gift cards from several local businesses.
“Our silent and live auctions are always top-notch,” Director of Development Terry Haugen said in a news release. “We have received fantastic donations of auction items from our families, local businesses and our community. We are so thankful for the continued support that our business community and individuals are showing through their donations to our auction.”
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with a short live auction and presentation from Quinn to conclude the evening.
All proceeds from the banquet and auction will benefit Williston Trinity Christian School. A limited number of banquet tickets are still available for $25. To purchase tickets or for more information on becoming a sponsor for the banquet, call the school at 701-774-9056.