Students from District 1 and District 8 are out for the summer, leaving their former districts behind as the two combine for the next year.
Students at Bakken Elementary flooded into the hallways as the bell rang, eager to bust through the doors and head into summer vacation. Principal Jeremy Mehlhoff stood in the hallway as the kids left, giving out high fives, hugs and words of encouragement his students.
As students leave Bakken behind for the season, so too are they leaving behind District 1, returning in the fall to the newly combined Williston Basin School District 7.