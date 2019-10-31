A Williston student has been recognized with one of the Main Street Summit’s top awards.
The Main Street North Dakota Summit is an annual gathering of local and regional community building experts and advocates, who come together to share best practices and encourage community leaders, entrepreneurs, students and more to become active in the development of their community. Each year, the governor recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond to promote their communities.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Gov. Doug Burgum announced that Williston student Anna Scallon as the 2019 recipient of the Main Street Legendary Young Leader Award.
Scallon was recognized for her work as part of the Main Street Initiative Student Advisory Committee. Scallon was honored due to her “exemplary leadership and community service” as part of the committee, where she has collaborated with youth from other communities to discuss and present ways to improve their city’s Main Streets.
“Anna has demonstrated exceptional leadership, making a real difference for her community and improving the quality of life for her fellow Williston residents, present and future,” said Burgum. “With deepest gratitude, we recognize Anna with this award for her dedication and efforts to enhance her vibrant community.”
The three-day summit took place in Bismarck from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, featuring speakers from across the area who presented sessions on how communities and enhance and revitalize their Main Streets.
The Main Street Awards are a collaborative effort of the Governor’s Office and North Dakota Department of Commerce.