Williston State College’s 60th Commencement Ceremony will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 in The Well.
State Board of Higher Education member Kathleen Neset will address the group of more than 180 graduates.
There are no general attendance guidelines for the event other than a mandatory mask requirement for those who attend the ceremony. No refreshments or general reception will be scheduled after the event. Family and friends not able to attend the live version of graduation will be able to view the event via live streaming, with access information to be provided closer to the event.
“We anticipate awarding 348 degrees to 222 graduates, in 14 different programs offered at Williston State. We are excited that of the 222 graduates, 183 have chosen to walk in the ceremony. It is a momentous occasion for our students and we are excited to honor them and celebrate their success at WSC. It will be great to have students fill The Well once again to celebrate their graduation!” said Jen Nebeker, Registrar and Research Analyst.
Graduates from WSC often earn more than one degree. For the 2020-2021 academic year (fall to summer) 348 degrees are anticipated to be awarded for 222 graduates. 145 Associates in Arts or Associates in Science, 102 Associates of Applied Sciences, 60 Certificates, 41 Certificates of Completion, and 23 GED graduates.
Of the 222 students anticipating graduation, 36% received either the Williams or Regional County Scholarships.