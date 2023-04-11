WSC FBLA Team

Left to right, back row: Allyson Webster; Malte Kuhn; Luke Curren; Brennon Sabinash; Brynn Oppegaard; front row: Vicktoria Holdaway; Alex Sims; Matt McCaw; Chayla Jewel Russell.

 WSC FBLA

Nine Williston State College students participated in the recent North Dakota State Leadership Conference in Mandan. All of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students returned winners.

WSC was among several colleges that participated in the conference, said Leah Windnagle, assistant professor of Business Management at WSC.

