Nine Williston State College students participated in the recent North Dakota State Leadership Conference in Mandan. All of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students returned winners.
WSC was among several colleges that participated in the conference, said Leah Windnagle, assistant professor of Business Management at WSC.
Four N.D. schools and a South Dakota college competed: Bismarck State College, Dickinson State University, Minot State University, WSC and Northern State University (Aberdeen, S.D.).
A total of 44 students competed, Windnagle said.
"We are super proud of them," she said. "This year's group of students has been so organized, efficient and self-led. They've demonstrated such strong leadership."
Windnagle, along with Maren Furuseth — a WSC accounting professor — shared an award for Outstanding Local Chapter Adviser.
"We won the award together as co-advisers," Windnagle said.
The WSC FBLA chapter took home an award for Largest Increase in Local Chapter Membership, after growing from two members in 2022 to nine this year.
"Some of these students are not even business majors, and they did very well as part of the FBLA," Windnagle said. "It's really exciting to see them step into business roles when they haven't had this experience before."
WSC students who won awards at the State Leadership Competition as members of the the FBLA team are:
Alex Sims — First: Team Events – Emerging Business Issues; First: Team Events – Small-business Management Plan
Allyson Webster — First: Individual Objective Tests – Foundations of Accounting; First: Individual Objective Tests – Macroeconomics; First: Individual Objective Tests – Microeconomics
Brennon Sabinash — Second: Individual Presentations – Future Business Executive; Second: Individual Objective Tests – Foundations of Finance; Third: Individual Objective Tests – Organizational Behavior and Leadership
Brynn Oppegaard — First: Individual Objective Tests – Project Management; Second: Individual Objective Tests – Organizational Behavior and Leadership; Third: Team Events – Social Media Marketing
Chayla Jewel Russell — Second: Individual Presentations – Hospitality Management Case Study; Second: Individual Presentations – Public Speaking
Luke Curren — First: Individual Presentations – Website Design; Third: Individual Objective Tests – Marketing Concepts; Third: Individual Objective Tests – Information Management
Malte Kuhn — First: Team Events – Emerging Business Issues; First: Team Events – Small-business Management Plan; Second: Individual Objective Tests – Project Management
Matt McCaw — Second: Individual Presentations – Job Interview; Second: Individual Objective Tests – Foundations of Accounting; Third: Individual Objective Tests – Sports Management
Vicktoria Holdaway — First: Individual Presentations – Client Service; Third: Team Events – Social Media Marketing; Third: Individual Objective Tests – Retail Management
Windnagle explained the Individual Objective Tests are similar to multiple-choice assessments.
"It comprises 100 questions, and it really is quite lengthy," she said. "Students really have to know their material to do well."
Russell, quoted in a WSC press release, stated: "One of the highlights during the State Leadership Conference was getting to be with fellow club members and enjoying time together. My favorite part was going to the workshops provided and gaining knowledge."
Now that they have proved their business-education credentials at the state level, WSC FBLA Collegiate Chapter members have an opportunity to compete nationally in Atlanta in June.
"The students are preparing academically by reviewing [N.D. state competition] judges' comments and applying that," Windnagle said. "To be honest, our biggest challenge is on the financial front, as far as fundraising.
"Sending nine students to Atlanta is very expensive," she said, estimating the total cost at approximately $12,000.
To help raise money, the group is coordinating with Country Meats online. Windnagle explained 50% of the proceeds from the purchase of "meat sticks" will go toward the WSC FBLA chapter to help students attend the national competition in Atlanta.
Windnagle attributes the success of the WSC FBLA chapter to community support, mature students with a drive to succeed in business and the leadership of their co-advisers.
"Maren and I ... as advisers, we have a very strong enthusiasm for the content we teach," she said. "I think this group of students was really drawn to the content that we teach and the [practical] application of it outside the classroom.
"Many of our regional and local high schools, including Williston High School, do have FBLA chapters," Windnagle continued. "They tend to have really strong participation, but I think it's important to know that FBLA participation does not have to end at high school."
The WSC assistant professor pointed out Future Business Leaders of America gives high school and college students opportunities to learn about business strategies and disciplines that might not otherwise be available to them.
"This organization opens the doors for students in so many areas," Windnagle said.
To help support the WSC FBLA chapter's trip to the national competition in Atlanta, visit Country Meats online: https://www.countrymeats.com/fundraiser/williston-state-college.