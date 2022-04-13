Alex Sims and Jenny Neil recently placed at the State Leadership Conference this past weekend in Mandan, ND.
The State Leadership Conference (SLC) is part of Phi Beta Lambda (PBL), which is a nationwide student business organization. Students can compete in their state competition; with those placing having the opportunity to go to the national competition.
Neil, of Lander, WY, and the Williston State College Chapter President, took second place in Business Ethics and third place for Business Communication. She was also awarded the “Who’s Who” Award.
“The PBL State Leadership Conference was a great experience to meet other business students from around the state while competing in events and representing WSC. When I found out I qualified for Nationals in those events, I was ecstatic!” said Neil.
Sims, from Alexander, ND, took first place for Insurance Concepts and Hospitality Management. She also took second in Business Ethics. To recognize Outstanding Leadership Achievement, she was also awarded the “Who’s Who” Award.
“Going into the conference was a nerve-wracking experience because it was the first time I had been to a collegiate level event. However, after competing and placing in nearly all our events, Jenny and I are beyond excited to travel to Chicago this summer and compete. This is especially exciting for me because this is my first time qualifying for and competing at a national level. Aside from the competition the weekend was filled with learning and connecting with others in our position,” said Sims.
Neil and Sims both plan on attending the National Leadership Conference in Chicago, IL at the end of June. Both students are currently fundraising to be able to attend the national competition, if you’re interested in helping, please contact Leah Windnagle at 701.774.4220 or leah.windnagle@willistonstate.edu for more information.