Kaylyn Bondy, vice president for Student Affairs at Williston State College, is one of 40 leaders from around the United States selected for the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship 2020-21 Cohort.
The fellowship is a highly selective leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
“It is truly an honor to be named a member of such a talented group of individuals and reputable program,” Bondy said in a news release. “This is an exciting and unique opportunity to develop my leadership skills among national community college leaders.”
The Rising Presidents Fellows are scheduled to start a 10-month fellowship beginning in July.
Delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will be mentored by current and former community college presidents who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students throughout their careers.
Fellows will also learn strategies to improve student outcomes in and after college, lead internal change, and create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, employers, and other partners.
“Evidence shows that substantial improvements in student success are achieved only when presidents have the commitment and skill needed to lead change within their institutions and through partnerships in the community,” said Josh Wyner, Executive Director of the College Excellence Program. “These fellows have been chosen because they embody that commitment and, we believe, will build their skills even further to become transformational presidents.”
The Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship responds to the growing need for a new generation of leaders well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future.
“With the average tenure for a community college president being six years and that population segment rapidly aging, I believe colleges can, and should, plan for successful transition from within the organization if they have prospective candidates trained and ready,” explained Dr. John Miller, WSC President. “The Aspen Rising Presidential Fellowship is one of the best programs I know to train the next generation of college leaders.”
Nationally, nearly 80 percent of sitting presidents plan to retire in the next decade. While the traditional pathway to the presidency has excluded women and people of color, the incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows is composed of 70 percent women and 61 percent people of color and represents institutions of varying sizes and locations.
Together, the 2020-21 fellows are leaders at colleges that collectively serve more than 500,000 students.
2020-21 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows
- Margaret Annunziata, Davidson County Community College (NC)
- Gita Bangera, Bellevue College (WA)
- Kaylyn Bondy, Williston State College (ND)
- Naima Brown, Santa Fe College (FL)
- Monica Brown, Montgomery College (MD)
- DeAnna Burt, South Central College (MN)
- Monica Castaneda, Glendale Community College (AZ)
- Tamara Clunis, Amarillo College (TX)
- Mildred Coyne, Broward College (FL)
- Renee Craig-Marius, Reedley College (CA)
- Mark Curtis-Chávez, College of DuPage (IL)
- Chrissy Davis, Spokane Falls Community College (WA)
- Tawny Dotson, Clover Park Technical College (WA)
- Kurt Ewen, Houston Community College (TX)
- Mary Gutierrez, Diablo Valley College (CA)
- Susan Guzman-Trevino, Temple College (TX)
- Paul Hernandez, Mount Wachusett Community College (MA)
- Lloyd Holmes, Monroe Community College (NY)
- Jennifer Kent, Ranger College (TX)
- Kimberly Lowry, Lone Star College – Houston North (TX)
- Ali Mageehon, Southwestern Oregon Community College (OR)
- Corey McCray, Tidewater Community College (VA)
- Donna McDaniel, Texarkana College (TX)
- Brian Merritt, Central Carolina Community College (NC)
- Scott Newman, Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology (OK)
- Mayra Olivares-Urueta, Tarrant County College (TX)
- Tammi Oyadomari-Chun, University of Hawaii (HI)
- Julie Penley, El Paso Community College (TX)
- Dilcie Perez, Cerritos College (CA)
- Nicole Reaves, Northern Virginia Community College (VA)
- Star Rivera Lacey, San Diego Continuing Education (CA)
- Irene Robles-Lopez, Pima Community College (AZ)
- Vince Rodriguez, Coastline Community College (CA)
- Kate Smith, Rio Salado Community College (AZ)
- Jackie Thomas, Lone Star College-Tomball (TX)
- Lena Tran, San Jose City College (CA)
- Joel Welch, Western Piedmont Community College (NC)
- Kristina Whalen, Las Positas College (CA)
- Jermaine Whirl, Greenville Technical College (SC)
- Jonathan Woodward, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MS)