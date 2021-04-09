Williston State College is a step closer to finding its new president, with five candidates now narrowed down to four.
The Williston State College Presidential Search Committee held a special meeting on Friday, April 9 to discuss the candidates, who had been visiting the campus for the last week, holding community forums and getting to know the college. After opening the meeting, the committee moved into Executive Session to finalize the candidate choices. The executive session was comprised of members of the search committee, AGB Consultants, NDUS office staff, and NDUS legal counsel.
After the executive session ended, the committee reconvened to confirm the final candidates, who will now interview with the State Board of Higher Education on April 29.
"I'd like to thank the committee for all their work. It has been a long process; very, very productive and very professional," said Kathy Neset, committee co-chair. "I really want to thank everyone for their participation. We've had a great pool of candidates, and we've come to a very good resolution."
The final candidates are:
Dr. Joshua Baker
Dr. Clark Harris
Dr. Bernell Hirning
Scott Molander