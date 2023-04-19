Williston State College is on track to add a child care facility and complete a turf project for its baseball and softball teams, WSC President Bernell Hirning told Williams County commissioners at a meeting Tuesday.
Hirning, a North Dakota native who became president of WSC in June 2021, outlined the progress on three projects for the Williams County Commission including funding for a health care training facility.
He also briefly discussed a recently announced partnership with University of Mary to offer a 2+2 program that enables WSC students to earn four-year degrees without leaving the Williston campus.
The WSC president thanked commissioners for supporting a child care facility at the college campus, which he said should be completed in August 2023 and is expected to provide "70 much needed slots for kids for this area."
"The inside has been completely gutted, and the work is underway," said Hirning, Ph.D.
He explained bids are now being considered for completion of sheet metal and roofing on the building and to finish the parking lot. Hirning estimated the total cost for completion of the work at roughly $800,000.
"We're going to be looking at utilizing some of our tiered-appropriated dollars that we get from the state," Hirning explained. "We're going to take some of those dollars and combine that with either foundation dollars or grant dollars to finish the rest of the building."
He praised the cosmetics of the child care facility and said the colors will match the ARC recreational building on campus.
Hirning said the college is in discussions to partner with Valley City State University (VCSU) to offer a child care academic program to college students.
"Early on in the project, there was a conversation about Valley City State bringing to Williston their early childhood education program to Williston and using the child care facility for that program for students to do their clinical hours," he said.
"They are excited to be part of the ribbon cutting, hopefully in early August," Hirning continued, noting VCSU's president, provost and dean of education are invited to attend the ceremony, along with Williston and Williams County officials.
Home field advantage
Hirning also addressed progress of the school's "turf project" to convert the WSC softball and baseball fields to prescription turf.
Prescription turf entails installing an elaborate system that promotes proper drainage of grass fields through the use of plastic lining and sand, which helps keep athletic fields properly maintained and makes them more conducive to playing games after inclement weather.
According to Purdue University, prescription turf "uses an underground system of vacuums, moisture sensors and drain pipes. … Under the turf is a two-ply plastic sheet that seals off the field from the surrounding earth. The growing medium above the liner is largely sand, which aids in drainage."
On Tuesday, Hirning noted the WSC baseball and softball teams had yet to play a 2023 home game due to the condition of their fields. He said the WSC baseball team has traveled to Kansas City, South Dakota and Montana for recent games.
"Considering they've played them all on the road … they're doing pretty well," he said. "But it would be nice to have home games.
"Watford City has played on their field for the last month or so because they have prescription turf," Hirning continued, noting an unnamed foundation is helping to promote the installation of prescription turf for the school's softball and baseball fields.
Plans also call for fences to be installed around the improved ballpark complex, as well as new grandstands, concession stands and lights for late games.
"That whole build-out is about $7.3 million and will be an entire complex that is not just for Williston State College but also for the other baseball and softball teams in the city, as well as the region," Hirning said. "We are in the very early stages. We've done the bids on the architect for the project and — fingers crossed — hope supply-chain issues don't get in the way.
"We hope to have this project done by August or September," he continued. "We're fast-tracking this thing as much as we can, and it is going to be a true complex that is really going to be for this region and not just Williston State College."
Health care facility
The third project on Hirning's list of priorities, which he presented to the Williams County Commission, is a health care training facility. Hirning detailed challenges WSC has faced procuring funding from the N.D. legislature for a building he estimated will cost $36.6 million.
Hirning said WSC initially asked the N.D. House to approve a $26.6 million request, with the college offering to pay the additional $10 million.
"That's 30% of the project," he told commissioners. "That's a big lift for Williston State College — a very big lift."
Hirning explained WSC was planning to raise the $10 million partly from existing bank funds and partly through a private contribution.
Fortunately, the N.D. House voted to pass a bill that would reduce by almost half the amount WSC would have to pay.
"Coming out of the House, we were asked to bring $1.8 million to the table in local funds," he said. "We have that. We were ready to roll."
Unfortunately, the state Senate rejected the bill and introduced new legislation that would require WSC to contribute $10 million to funding the new health care training facility.
Hirning said he is anticipating the House and Senate might reconcile the difference in their respective conference committees.
"We're hopeful that this project will remain in the higher-ed bill, and that somewhere between $1.8 [million] and $10 million is where our contribution will settle," he said. "We know how much we have in the bank for that, so we can get started on day one.
"That's really what they were looking at," Hirning said of state legislators. "'Are you shovel ready? Do you have the funds? And are you ready to roll?'"
His response to all three questions is "yes," Hirning told commissioners, provided the House passes a version requiring WSC contribute less than $2 million.
The college president said both conference committees are expected to make a decision by April 28. He expressed optimism about all of the projects.
"Exciting things for the college," Hirning said. "Exciting things for the region."
University of Mary 2+2
Commissioner Steve Kemp asked about the status of a University of Mary 2+2 program announcement, which would enable WSC students to earn four-year degrees in certain curriculum offered by both schools while attending classes in Williston.
Hirning said WSC has received numerous positive responses about the "Mary announcement." He also noted the college has about 30 similar agreements with other four-year colleges within the state system, but none of them offer classes at the Williston location.
The University of Mary is special because it entails offering classes onsite at the WSC campus.
"It got the attention of some of the other four-year schools, and they're now pushing a little bit harder to do something similar in terms of in-person, as Mary is doing," Hirning said, noting that, locally, the news has been extremely well-received. "The phone hasn't stopped ringing from people that are excited and interested.
"They'll be able to finish years three and four for less than $5,000," he continued. "So, a lot of interest on that from current students, people that haven't been students and people that have [their] associate's [degrees]."
Hirning said another positive outcome from the University of Mary 2+2 announcement is that Dickinson State University officials have asked to meet with their WSC counterparts about a similar arrangement.
"They want to bring a program or two up to Williston, in-person," he said. "It's been very positive for the region.
"It's the first step in many more to come," Hirning continued. "We're excited for the opportunities for, not just growth of the college, but the continued growth of the region and providing the trained workforce that we have to have for this region to continue to grow."