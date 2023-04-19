Bernell Hirning

Bernell Hirning, left, president of WSC, discusses campus infrastructure and curriculum projects with Williams County commissioners.

 Williams County

Williston State College is on track to add a child care facility and complete a turf project for its baseball and softball teams, WSC President Bernell Hirning told Williams County commissioners at a meeting Tuesday.

Hirning, a North Dakota native who became president of WSC in June 2021, outlined the progress on three projects for the Williams County Commission including funding for a health care training facility.



