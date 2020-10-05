John Miller, who has been president of Williston State College since June 2017, announced he will retire in June 2021.
Miller announced the move in a letter sent to the campus community.
“After 37 years in public education, retirement beckons to me, and I am looking forward to the next part of my life journey," Miller wrote. "The decision I made six years ago to join the Williston State College family is one of the best personal and professional choices I made in a long career as an educator, and the professional and friendships formed in my time here are beyond measure to me.”.
Miller started at Williston State College as Vice-President for Academic Affairs in 2015, served as acting president for a year, then was unanimously appointed WSC's fourth president by the State Board of Higher Education in June 2017.
During his six years at Williston State College, Miller has led the college through a period of increasing enrollment, an $8 million public/private partnership renovation of Stevens Hall, a successful HLC seven-year comprehensive review, campus reopening during a worldwide pandemic, reactivating the agriculture program, and an expansion of the Nursing program to Watford City and Tioga.
North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott noted that Miller’s time as president had been a stabilizing one for the area. “President Miller has been a great leadership presence for Williston State College during his entire six-year tenure there, first as vice president for academic affairs and then as president,” Hagerott said. “His service to campus and community has continued to make the college a phenomenal resource for the region, and the state.”
Miller has always been an advocate of service learning and leads by example through his dedication to Williston as a Rotarian, Western Regional Economic Development board member, Chamber of Commerce board member, Tri-county Regional Economic Development board member and a member of St. Josephs Parish.
“I would personally like to thank Dr. Miller for his work here at Williston State College. He works tirelessly as our President to help ensure WSC stays a strong vibrant institution in western North Dakota," Lance Olson Math and Sciences Department Chair/Associate Professor, said. "He always has the student’s needs in mind and his door is always open if you wanted to visit or talk shop.”
Prior to his appointment at Williston State College, Miller worked as a secondary teacher and building administrator, Director of K-12 District Operations, on-line administrator for the Idaho Digital Learning Academy, and as Instructional Dean for Extended Studies at the College of Southern Idaho.