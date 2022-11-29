Blood drive

Maria Reynuso, a nursing student at Williston State College, donates blood as Brandon Engh, a Vitalant donor care specialist, offers a thumbs-up

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

A Health and Wellness Fair at Williston State College (WSC) on Tuesday welcomed community members to donate blood, learn about trending health issues and get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs.)

Organized by the nursing department from WSC, the event was held inside the Skadeland Gym, where student nurses greeted people interested in learning more about health issues — from STIs to the effects of caffeine on the body.

Health unit event

Gabi Wigness (left), Georgie Velo, Crystal Arnson and Kathy Stenson at the Upper Missouri District Health Unit table
SNO bake sale

Jennifer Osen (left), Brandi Barlow, Amelia Burke, Jordyn Erickson and Ande Turner at the Williston Stage College Health Fair bake sale


