A Health and Wellness Fair at Williston State College (WSC) on Tuesday welcomed community members to donate blood, learn about trending health issues and get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs.)
Organized by the nursing department from WSC, the event was held inside the Skadeland Gym, where student nurses greeted people interested in learning more about health issues — from STIs to the effects of caffeine on the body.
"It all came together pretty easily," WSC health and wellness coordinator LeeAnn Clark said. "Nursing students are required every year to do their health fair."
Students from the college's Practical Nursing (PN) and Associate Degree (AD) Registered Nursing (RN) programs were on hand to answer health questions about information provided at several booths, set up by students and various community organizations.
One of the organizations — Upper Missouri District Health Unit (UMDHU) — offered confidential and free tests for people concerned about sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
"There's been an increase nationwide, and here in North Dakota, too, so we're trying to reach that younger population," nurse practitioner Crystal Arnson said.
Although a college campus might seem a logical venue for STI testing, Arnson emphasized the free STI testing at the health fair was "open to anyone in the community."
"We have a health history form," Arnson explained, pointing out the testing is confidential. "We ask people to fill this out and based on their answers, we're able to help them determine which screening test is most appropriate."
People attending the health fair were tested in a private area, set up in the school's nursing department, Arnson explained.
"They meet with a nurse, privately, there," she said. "That's where they can have their blood drawn, if that's applicable."
It takes about a week for the clinic to receive results from a testing lab. As soon as results are available, someone from the clinic contacts the person by phone to inform them of the outcome.
"It's just kind of short and sweet," Arnson said. "If it's positive, we would provide them a prescription, depending on the results."
On the opposite side of the gymnasium, Vitalant staff were busy drawing donations from Blood Drive participants. Brandon Engh, a donor care specialist, was one of Vitalant's staffers charged with administering the program.
"One of the things about this event is people often show up for the Blood Drive, but they get a lot of health information as a result," Clark said, who explained four agencies participated in offering community health information at the event. The agencies included Williston's Area Recreation Center (ARC,) North Dakota Navigators, North Dakota State University Extension Office and Nutrition and Beyond.
Clark credited WSC nursing students with coordinating the health fair to coincide with the Blood Drive and Vitalant's efforts.
"It's really great that we could tag on with them and make this a community event," she said.
A key aspect to the success of the fair was the free testing for participants. One of the tests was for skin cancer.
Katelyn Jespersen, an extension agent with the NDSU Family and Community Wellness program, pointed out that among other offerings the extension program focuses on food and nutrition, aging, parent and family education.
At WSC's health fair, Jespersen explained visitors could receive free tests through a machine that analyzes results in real time to determine if they might have skin cancer.
Perhaps the most tempting display at the health fair was the bake sale, organized by WSC's Student Nurse Organization (SNO).
"All of the students baked goods and donated them," SNO officer Jordyn Erickson said. "The point is to give back to the community. We're going to give the proceeds we raise and take the money from the bake sale and buy gifts for [local] families in need for Christmas."