Students from area high schools visited the Williston State College campus to take part in a career exploration day highlighting careers in automation.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, WSC hosted the Women in Automation Career Exploration Day, bringing in over a dozen high school juniors and seniors from Williston, Ray, Trenton and Alexander to take part in the day-long seminar. The seminar was sponsored by Crestwood Midstream Partners LP and featured Pipeline Construction Manager Belinda Sonnamaker as the keynote speaker. The seminar focused on careers in automation and how it fits into various industries, such as petroleum technology.
"It's really an opportunity for young women to try out these pieces of equipment and really just getting a feel for what this degree might be like or what this field might be like," explained Caitlin Pallai, communications specialist for WSC.
Students took part in activities throughout the day, including projects utilizing automation emulator software, building circuits and learning about programming for industrial controller devices. Petroleum Technology instructor Alexey Kovalev was one of the presenters, sharing how automation in important in the oil and gas industry.
"We're doing career exploration for automation and controls technology, tailored now for the oil field," Kovalev explained to the students. "The purpose is to introduce you to the kind of things that you're going to be learning if you decide to pursue a two-year Associate Degree in automation and controls."
Sonnamaker shared her story on how she ended up in the petroleum industry after graduating with degrees in psychology and criminal justice. Sonnamaker traveled the country working in the pipeline industry, eventually finding her way north to work in the oil fields of North Dakota. Crestwood Midstream, Sonnamaker's employer, was a major sponsor for the workshop, and she said that the company was committed to encouraging young women to take a look at the industry as a potential career.
"I know there's a little bit of a lack of diversity, as far as women in the oilfield," she said. "So we wanted to maybe gather up some young women who might possibly be interested in the industry, or an aspect of the industry."
WSC previously hosted a Women in I.T. Exploration Day in March 2019. That workshop was geared also toward high school women to increase their awareness of the job opportunities and skills needed to pursue a career in Information Technology. Pallai said that another Exploration Day workshop was being planned for spring.