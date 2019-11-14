Just days after celebrating Veterans Day, a large crowd gathered at Williston State College to recognize an American veteran, hero and Medal of Honor recipient.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Clinton Romesha was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 from former President Barack Obama for his actions during the October 3, 2009 Battle of Kamdesh, a 12-hour battle during the war in Afghanistan that took the lives of eight soldiers. Despite being severely outnumbered and wounded by shrapnel, Romesha was instrumental in carrying out a counter-attack that eliminated Taliban machine guns, allowing for the wounded soldiers to be taken to the aid station. Romesha is the fourth living Medal of Honor recipient from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, and was also inducted into the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes in 2013.
That same year, Romesha released his memoir, “Red Platoon: A True Story of American Valor,” detailing his experience during the battle.
Hundreds gathered at the Well at WSC to hear Romesha recount his story and to have their copies of his New York Times bestselling book signed.
Military Affairs Committee member Steve Slocum was the event’s MC, introducing Romesha to an overwhelming thunder of applause.
“I’ve had the pleasure of introducing Phil Jackson from this very spot,” said Slocum. “He’s really tall, but I feel considerably smaller next to you, Sergeant.”
Romesha spoke for more than an hour, detailing his time from the beginning of his military career through the battle that would earn him national recognition and honor.
The room was almost completely silent as he spoke, his words reverberating through the room, painting a vivid picture of the sights and sounds of war that many will never experience.
Choking up at times, Romesha spoke of the valor and sacrifice of his fellow soldiers, none of whom were willing to leave a single man behind, despite fierce opposition and nearly impossible odds.
Humble throughout, Romesha said the honor he was given didn’t belong to him, but was shared by those he served with, and those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“The Medal of Honor is not given when something went amazingly right, it happens when something went horribly, horribly wrong,” he said. “And it comes with a heavy price, and a heavy burden. And each one of you tonight allowed me to put a little bit of that weight on each and every one of you, to carry it with me. This little blue ribbon, this little medal, I might have gotten selected to wear it, but it’s not mine. It represents something more than I will ever be. It represents not just those eight men that day, it represents every man and woman that’s ever put on this uniform; past, present and unfortunately the future. This is what we are, all rolled into one thing.”
Romesha said his time in the Army taught him many things, especially the difference between the soldiers he was serving with, and those he was fighting.
The enemy, he said, fought from a place of hate, caring only about eliminating those against them; while the men and women in the American Armed Forces fought to protect each other, and those who could not protect themselves.
“I got to serve with 50 Americans, who fought back to save their brothers to their left and right because they loved them,” he said. “If you want to learn about love, go to war with your brothers. That’s what war really teaches you, about how to love those to your left and right. We don’t do it out of hate or anger, it’s not about body counts, it’s about that love. That’s why this is the greatest country in the world. Those are those values that we will always defend, always protect. But we’ve got to make sure the next generation understands, that it’s never forgotten.”
Romesha was greeted with another round of applause and a standing ovation at the conclusion of his talk, and was presented with a special red, white and blue Tetons jersey by Slocum, complete with his name across the back.
Afterwards, Romesha spent almost another hour answering questions from the audience and shaking hands and visiting with anyone who approached, as well as signing many, many copies of his book.
The event was made possible with sponsorship from Williston State College, The Williston State College Foundation, API-Williston Chapter, American Legion-Williston Post 37, The Military Affairs Committee, VFW Post 12169 and the Disabled American Veterans-Williston, Chapter 9.