Williston State College's Giving Day saw donations from more than 300 people and brought in a total of more than $200,000.
The event was organized by the Williston State College Foundation and held on Sept. 19. Donations were matched twice over by the WSC Foundation on that day.
Over 300 donors were involved in this year’s event, raising over $70,000. When matched by the WSC Foundation, total donations equal over $200,000, a 169% increase over last year’s total.
Areas of support included the Arts and Humanities and Math and Science departments, various campus clubs and organizations, Teton Athletics, nursing, campus beautification, and scholarships.
Next year’s goal is to reach 1,000 donors.