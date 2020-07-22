The WSC Foundation is excited to announce a temporary expansion to the Regional County Scholarship that includes Daniels, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan, and Valley counties in Montana and Burke, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail in North Dakota.
Previously this scholarship opportunity was only available to recent high school graduates so if you graduated high school in 2020 you could attend WSC in the Fall of 2020. But with COVID-19 disrupting the economy and our community the Foundation has decided to open it up to include 2017, 2018 and 2019 high school graduates from the nine regional counties for Fall 2020.
“During these unusual times, the WSC Foundation’s focus continues to be supporting Williston State College and its students," said Hunter Berg, WSC Foundation Executive Director. “Many potential students have likely seen their plans change drastically this year and our hopes are that the scholarship program might be able to help those that want to further their education but were unsure of how they could afford to do so.”
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to allocated funds.
To apply, students must complete an Application for Admission as soon as possible. There is no fee to apply for admission at WSC.
The Fall 2020 Regional County Scholarship will cover tuition and fees up to 16 credit hours per semester for eligible Regional County high school graduates and GEDs earned within Burke, Daniels, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan or Valley County.
Students must maintain the following minimum requirements to keep the Regional County Scholarship: full-time status a 2.0 term GPA; and enrollment in at least one on-campus course per semester. The consecutive semester requirement has been waived for this expansion.