Entering Stevens Hall at Williston State College, visitors may wonder about the brightly colored notes decorating the wall. On closer inspection, however, they’ll see the display contains a very important message.
Williston State College’s Active Minds organization is behind the display, with each of the eye-catching numbered notes representing one of the 1,100 college students who lose their lives to suicide each year.
“With 1,100 suicides at colleges per year, that’s 7.5 percent per 100,000 students,” explained Patrick Drapeau, counselor at WSC. “We wanted a visual of this number because last week was National Suicide Prevention week and we want to keep everyone’s minds focused on suicide prevention even after the End the Darkness Walk on Saturday.
Started in January 2016, Active Minds is a student-lead national non profit organization dedicated to utilizing student voices to raise mental health awareness among college students. There are over 400 Active Minds chapters nationwide but only two in North Dakota, one at the college and another at Minot State University.
“Our goal, and my goal, is to make mental health a normal conversation.” Drapeau told the Williston Herald.
Naomi Mata, president of Active Minds, said the group came together to help promote a sense of community and to eliminate some of the stigma that sometimes comes with conversations about mental health. The group meets weekly, providing support for each other and those who may be struggling.
“We want to show that it’s normal if you have depression and talk about it,” Mata explained. “You shouldn’t just close down because of it. If you have anxiety, that’s normal. Everybody has some sort of mental health issue, so we just want to be there for other students.”
Drapeau said one in four college students struggle with mental health issues, making a club like Active Minds essential to showing that they need not struggle alone. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students, and two out of three students with anxiety or depression do not seek treatment. One risk factor of suicide is social isolation, something the members of the organization try to help others avoid.
“Some people don’t understand that they have a support system set,” Mata said. “So if they don’t think there’s a support system there for them, then they’re just going to keep it to themselves.”
“For some people it’s a matter of life or death,” added Mindy Brower, the organization’s secretary.
Each member of the group said they had been affected by suicide in some way, which is why they sought the group out as a way to come together and help each other cope. The community, they said, is what has helped them, and what they hope to offer to those on campus in need.
“Strength in numbers.” Brower said.
The college offers mental health counseling services for free to enrolled students. Personal counseling services provide confidential consultation, brief short-term intervention, and referrals. WSC’s mental health counseling team includes Drapeau as the primary counselor located at the college, as well as two professional counselors on other North Dakota University System campuses available through tele-med services.
Students interested in joining Active Minds are welcome to attend one of their meetings. The group meets every Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Stevens Hall, room 130.
More information on Active Minds, please contact Patrick Drapeau at 701-774-4212 or patrick.drapeau@willistonstate.edu. Williston State College is located at 1410 University Avenue.