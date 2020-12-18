Davis Patton, a senior at Williston High School, has been elected as one of the 2020-2021 ND Association of Honor Societies, Vice Presidents.
Patton ran for the position because he likes being a leader. He hopes to make an impact on the national level for NHS. This year’s application process was different from other years due to COVID. In other years, applicants would be live on stage at the state convention and perform short speeches, show their video, and campaign with other students. This year, they only made a campaign video.
After graduating from WHS, Patton plans to attend UND for Chemical Engineering. NHS has helped him become a better leader and has shown colleges the qualities he possesses as a student.
When asked, “Any advice or fun facts for future/current WHS students interested in NHS?” Patton answered, “Work hard and keep your GPA up!”
Williston High School runs a candidate for state office every year. Social Studies teacher Kari Hall is currently the WHS NHS Advisor and has been since 2010.
In her tenure as advisor, multiple Williston students have served as a North Dakota state NHS officer: Katie Hagen in 2010, Mallory Nygard in 2011, Helene Pippin in 2012, Kaylee Seven in 2013, Ian Kalil in 2015, Jacie Kohler in 2016, Wesley Nygard in 2017, Andrew Tong in 2020, and Patton.