A Williston state lawmaker introduced a bill to allow parents who homeschool their children or send a child to a private school to receive property tax credits.
State Sen. Brad Bekkedahl (R-Dist. 1) co-authored SB 2369.
If enacted, SB 2369 would add a new section to the North Dakota Century Code "relating to a property tax credit for qualified parents of school-aged children who attend a nonpublic school or home education program."
To qualify for the property tax credit, parents or legal guardians must have a "qualified" school-aged child (or children) living in the qualified parent or guardian's residence for the "entire school year that began in the year preceding the current taxable year"; and own or hold a "present ownership interest" in the property where each child resides.
A "qualified school-aged child" is defined as one "who attended a nonpublic school, including private or parochial school, or home education program...in any grade from kindergarten through grade 12 for the entire school year that began in the year preceding the current taxable year."
Bekkedahl told the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee he introduced the bill at the request of a District 1 constituent "to grant property tax relief to parents that are homeschooling their children."
"Specifically, the bill would exempt homeschool parents from paying the school district tax portion of their annual property tax statement," Sen. Bekkedahl stated.
The intention of the bill, he said, is to offer homeschool families property tax relief to help offset the "costs associated with homeschooling children."
"The impetus for SB 2369 started last summer when I was contacted by a Williston resident — constituent — about his idea of school property tax relief for homeschool parents," Sen. Bekkedahl said. "He and his wife homeschool their children and felt very strongly about being involved in our legislative process.
"Out of respect for his passion and request, I agreed to introduce the bill so he could come to Bismarck and testify on the issue in person," the state senator said. "This is not unusual, as many of us legislators introduce bills for our constituents to be involved in the process."
Sen. Bekkedahl continued: "I think it's important that we accommodate requests to be involved in bills, especially since we are a part-time citizen legislature that now has term limits, meaning we need interested citizens to get involved for the future."
The state senator prefaced that SB 2369 exempts school property taxes levied to pay voter-approved bond issues.
"All other taxing jurisdictions will still have their taxes levied and collected on the homeschool properties," he said.
Not everyone is thrilled with the prospect of giving homeschool families and parents who send their children to private schools a property tax credit.
Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, the union representing ND public education and services employees, spoke to state lawmakers in opposition to SB 2369.
"North Dakota United has a long history of opposing voucher bills that deprive public schools of badly needed public resources," Archuleta said.
He referred to "property tax credits" as a "euphemistic" title that has the effect of "diverting public funds, intended for public schools and other public purposes, to private schools, private entities, or those educating their children at home."
Archuleta advised members of the SD Senate Finance and Taxation Committee that if SB 2369 becomes law, "school districts across the state would see a shortfall" in resources.
"The loss of revenue will have a negative effect on school districts whose resources are already stretched thin as they struggle with inflation and meeting the very real needs of the students they serve," the union leader said. "Additionally, in practice, this tax credit would almost exclusively benefit property owners in North Dakota's cities where non-public schools exist, and those who homeschool their children in a home they own."
As a counterpoint, Ryan Rintamaki of Williston spoke before the committee in support of SB 2369.
Rintamaki identified himself as "the constituent" who requested that Sen. Bekkedahl introduce a tax-relief bill for parents who homeschool their children. The Williston resident said he attended the committee hearing to address school choice.
"One of the reasons we are homeschooling is that the public education system does not help reinforce the moral education students receive at home," Rintamaki said. "Along with the moral reinforcement, socialism should not be taught in our schools.
"When socialism is demonstrated in class by having students 'go on strike' outside until they get ice cream," Rintamaki continued, "it provides positive reinforcement that it is a 'good idea' to demand that you be given everything you want."
The Williston resident claimed Sen. Bekkedahl added an amendment to the bill to reimburse ND school districts for revenues lost as a result of giving qualified homeschool families a property tax credit.
"This means that the school district will not see a decrease in funding," Rintamaki said. "The property tax credit is a good compromise because homeschools and nonpublic schools would not be taking additional money out of the system. Instead, we would be keeping more of what we earned."
The District 1 constituent's efforts may be all for nought.
Sen. Bekkedahl stated he has reservations about the bill and will "vote against it on the floor."
The Williston state senator went on record as stating the homeschool property tax exemption bill is not "fair tax policy, nor good for our local school district funding needs."
"I should note that this type of bill has been introduced in prior sessions with no success," Sen. Bekkedahl said, prefacing that by introducing SB 2369 he was representing the interests of a constituent, who was given an opportunity to "make his case in person" before the state Senate.