On Wednesday, May 13, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that 20 North Dakota education sites have been awarded $41.8 million in grants.
The grants, which are to be distributed over five years, are aimed at helping students across their skills in reading, writing and speaking.
The Comprehensive Literacy State Development grant program is designed to strengthen literacy skills in children from birth through 12th grade, while emphasizing assistance for disadvantaged students, including those in low-income households, students with disabilities, students who are learning English as a second language and those who are homeless or in foster care.
According to a release from the North Dakota Department of Instruction, sites were awarded grants based on their numbers of disadvantaged children, and the percentage of disadvantaged children each site had when compared to its total student enrollment.
Additionally, a focus of the grant money is to pay for technical assistance and literacy-related professional development for educators.
For example, teachers will get instruction to improve their ability to teach literacy skills in the classroom.
Williston schools will receive $2,223,540 of the grant over the next five years. State lawmakers have authorized the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to distribute two years’ worth of grant funds, totaling $16.9 million, to the 20 education sites.
“This grant will benefit students of all ages across North Dakota,” Baesler said. “It will have a lasting, sustainable impact, and it will encourage family and community engagement and non-traditional learning opportunities for all children.”