Remarkable Woman 2023

WBSD7 Curriculum Director Dr. Victoria Arneson, second from left, said she would share the award "with all the women in my life that have supported me and continue to make me a better person."

 WBSD7

Dr. Victoria Arneson, curriculum director for Williston Basin School District #7 (WBSD7), received recognition as western North Dakota's Woman of the Year from among N.D. KX News television station's Remarkable Women honorees.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award," Dr. Arneson said. "I have been watching all of the [Remarkable Women] nominees this month and am in awe of the amazing women we have in North Dakota."



