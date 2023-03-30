Dr. Victoria Arneson, curriculum director for Williston Basin School District #7 (WBSD7), received recognition as western North Dakota's Woman of the Year from among N.D. KX News television station's Remarkable Women honorees.
"I am incredibly honored to receive this award," Dr. Arneson said. "I have been watching all of the [Remarkable Women] nominees this month and am in awe of the amazing women we have in North Dakota."
In recognition of "great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities," KX News noted on its website the award is given to women throughout North Dakota "to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life."
In accepting the Woman of the Year honor on behalf of the Williams County community, WBSD7's Dr. Arneson said: "I definitely do not feel deserving of this award and share it with all the women in my life that have supported me and continue to make me a better person. I also share this honor and recognition with all the women who were nominated. I am so proud to be in this group."
Nominations were sent to the television station from all of North Dakota. A committee of five people decided on the winners, according to Dr. Arenson.
"The only thing remarkable about me is what God has done in my life," Dr. Arneson said. "I am not even close to perfect and have continued to make mistakes and receive grace, time and time again. I would not be where I am today without all of the remarkable women that have supported me along the way."
Part of the Remarkable Women awards, Arneson received a $1,000 check to donate to a charity of her choice as western North Dakota's Woman of the Year.
Dr. Arneson selected Family Crisis Shelter.
"I am so grateful to give the donation to the Family Crisis," Dr. Arneson said. "The Family Crisis Shelter is an amazing service in our community. I was a client of FCS many years ago, and they are an amazing organization. I was so thankful for the opportunity to recognize them with my award on a more public platform."
Throughout Women’s History Month, KX News is highlighting local women who "inspire, lead and forge the way" for other women.
"Every day in March [KX News] had remarkable women's stories up and on the news," Dr. Arneson said. "I will be headed to Los Angeles [Sunday] for two days of pampering and fun with the 117 women around the nation who won their local Woman of the Year."