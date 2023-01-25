Williston Basin School District #7 (WBSD7) has completed its internal investigation of Dr. Robert Smith, former principal of Bakken Elementary School.
In its summary of findings, WBSD7 found that Smith violated internal policies including "failing to report an alleged child abuse incident to social services."
According to the report, a "young middle school child" reported to Smith that she had been beaten by her father. Instead of contacting authorities, as required by the district, the Bakken Elementary School principal was accused of overstepping his role as a WBSD7 employee by investigating the incident himself.
Smith, who was suspended without pay last year, submitted his signed voluntary resignation Dec. 19, 2022.
"Dr. Smith resigned from the school district," WBSD7 Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said. "There's a whole list of things...in the investigation report."
Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen conducted the school district's internal investigation and submitted the report.
Dr. Faidley alluded to one of the allegations against Smith — failure to report child abuse — as a key reason for the internal investigation.
"On October 3, 2022, Kevin Klassen received a complaint from employees at Bakken Elementary School against Dr. Smith," according to the WBSD7 internal report. "The employees stated that a student came to the office and reported to Dr. Smith that her father was abusing her. The student began to cry. Dr. Smith told her to 'stop crying.' When the student did not stop crying, Dr. Smith threatened the student that if she did not stop crying, he would send her home to her stepmom (who is the wife of the alleged abusive father)."
The report continues: "Dr. Smith then told the school counselor to take the student into the bathroom where the student could take down her pants and 'prove' that she was bruised and being abused."
According to the internal report, the school counselor felt uncomfortable with the principal's instructions. Instead of following his instructions, the counselor "moved" the student to a "safe" location within the building "away from Dr. Smith," according to the report.
Although the student was reportedly released to her biological mother, it was alleged Dr. Smith failed to report the incident to social services, as required by school district policy.
The following day, the incident and a complaint were reported to WBSD7 Superintendent Faidley by unidentified school employees, according to Klassen's report.
"Dr. Smith was immediately summoned to the district office to discuss the situation with Dr. Faidley, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and Assistant Superintendent Lori Olson. Dr. Smith confirmed the events as reported by employees at the Bakken [school].
"Dr. Faidley asked Dr. Smith if he filed a 960 report or contacted social services concerning this situation," Klassen's report continues, noting that Faidley informed Smith it was his responsibility to report "such events to the proper authorities and not to investigate any allegations (or evidence of) abuse."
In addition to allegations that Smith failed to follow proper school district policies regarding reports of child abuse, the former Bakken Elementary School principal was investigated for failing to follow WBSD7 policies in dealing with school staff and special education laws.
Smith was accused of "failing to consult" with a student's Individualized Education Program (IEP) team "prior to making the unilateral decision to remove him from the regular classroom and prohibit him from attending a field trip."
In addition, Smith was accused of improperly terminating an "at-will employee" without the "approval and attendance of upper administration and the HR Director."
In his report, Klassen stated the allegation was "substantiated."
The WBSD7 assistant superintendent questioned Smith's credibility in failing to understand that he had erred in terminating the employee unilaterally. He did so without the district superintendent's approval, Klassen concluded, and without the involvement of the WBSD7 assistant superintendent and human resources director.
A fourth allegation against Smith entailed violation of district policy in failing to follow a "Child Find" law by not referring a student with "a clinically-diagnosed disability" for special education services.
In addition, Smith was accused of unprofessionalism and "failing to focus on his work duties" as a school principal.
Klassen concluded in his report that he "found sufficient evidence supporting" accusations of "Dr. Smith's unprofessional behavior in conversations with parents, staff, and students."
The assistant superintendent recommended the WBSD7 school board "contemplate discharging Dr. Smith" for "insubordination...failure to perform contracted duties without justification" and "conduct unbecoming the position" of a public school principal.
The report, including findings and recommendations, was signed by Faidley, Klassen and Smith Nov. 15, 2022.
Dr. Smith submitted his signed resignation about one month later, on Dec. 19.
Prior to releasing the report, Superintendent Faidley said the school district "takes placing an administrator on unpaid leave and suspension very seriously."
At the time, he referred to the WBSD7 investigation of Smith as an "ongoing process."
That process is now complete, with disclosure of the report findings and Smith's written resignation made available to the public.