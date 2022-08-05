Purchase Access

The Williston Robotics club, previously offered to only homeschooled students, will be offered to any student in the area this year. The club focuses on more than just robotics and engineering to include things such as public speaking, collaboration skills, and city involvement.

Three years ago, Rebecca Schug started the club to help her robot-crazed children explore their interests and meet like minded peers who enjoyed the same thing.



