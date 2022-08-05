The Williston Robotics club, previously offered to only homeschooled students, will be offered to any student in the area this year. The club focuses on more than just robotics and engineering to include things such as public speaking, collaboration skills, and city involvement.
Three years ago, Rebecca Schug started the club to help her robot-crazed children explore their interests and meet like minded peers who enjoyed the same thing.
“We wanted to offer something to the homeschool community for enrichment and STEM learning,” Schug said.
The past two years, the club has attended and competed in a state competition, winning a robot design category last year.
With her own children aging out of the 9-14 year old category, Schug set out to find a way for them to continue with their passion. Schug spoke with Williston High School and resources are not available to offer anything beyond their introductory classes, so the new 13-18 year old category was created. This year’s topic of focus is power distribution, and Schug said she is excited to see the direction the teams take it.
“There’s a big emphasis throughout the program on how they interact and support each other and those they compete against,” Schug said. “The teams are more than just robots and programming. They learn how to present and work as a team to accomplish goals. They are also challenged to share their skills with the community.”
Schug explained that the children are challenged to seek out a problem in the community and come up with a solution together as a team. That then becomes their focus for the year. Many elements work together to make this a successful program including dedicated coaches, a board of directors, community volunteers, and more.
Schug specifically said that Doylenn Chastain on the board of directors, coaches Kelly Cobb and Kristina Budd, and a parent volunteer, Shannon Grover, who helps the students with their presentations are integral to making Williston Robotics run smoothly.
Those interested in learning more about Williston Robotics can reach out to Schug via email at willistonFTC@gmail.com. Currently, there are openings in all groups.