WBSD7 tech class 1

WBSD7 K-12 students will soon be required to take computer courses if HB 1398 is signed into law.

 WBSD7

Many elementary school students understand computers better than their parents. By 2025, the state's public school students likely will be required to learn basic computer science beginning as early as kindergarten.

In fact, Williston Basin School District #7 (WBSD7) students will soon be given mandatory courses in cybersecurity and computer science if House Bill 1398 is signed into law by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, as anticipated.

Kirsten Baesler

ND State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler
WBSD7 tech class 2

Two WBSD7 students use digital video technology to enhance computer learning.


