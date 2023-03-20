Many elementary school students understand computers better than their parents. By 2025, the state's public school students likely will be required to learn basic computer science beginning as early as kindergarten.
In fact, Williston Basin School District #7 (WBSD7) students will soon be given mandatory courses in cybersecurity and computer science if House Bill 1398 is signed into law by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, as anticipated.
After extensive discussion and supporting testimony from lawmakers and educators, HB 1398 is expected to become law within the next couple of weeks, according to Dale Wetzel, Public Information Specialist with the ND Dept. of Education.
"We support the bill," Wetzel said on behalf of State Education Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. "It's been a project of the superintendent for years, and we're quite pleased that the governor will be signing the bill."
WBSD7 Director of Curriculum and Assessment Dr. Victoria Arneson expressed similar enthusiasm for HB 1398 and its anticipated success.
"I think it's a great bill," Arneson said. "It's really important that cybersecurity, computer science and technology are embedded into our standards that we teach every day. We're definitely in support."
HB 1398 amends sections of the ND Century Code by mandating that computer science and cybersecurity instruction be taught in the state's public elementary, middle and high schools.
In addition to curriculum currently required in English language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, physical education and health, ND K-12 public schools will be required to "develop a computer science and cybersecurity integration plan to ensure introduction for foundational computer science and cybersecurity knowledge."
HB 1398 mandates: "The board of a public school or school district shall approve a plan by July 1, 2024."
Assuming the house bill is signed into law by Burgum, Williston High School students will be required to complete at least one unit of computer science or cybersecurity, beginning as early as July 2025.
"The future is technology," Arneson said. "We need to start now with the support [students] need to be successful in the future."
She pointed out today's kindergarten students already use computers every day.
"It's very important for them to learn [technology] skills as soon as they start school, from kindergarten up," Arneson said. "Computer science is absolutely an essential skill for all students."
By mandating that school boards across the state implement computer science learning into the districts' curriculum, HB 1398 is expected to help prepare tomorrow's high school graduates for future careers, not only in high-tech environments but in all jobs.
"Computer science has become foundational knowledge in our society, ranking in importance with reading, writing and mathematics," said Wetzel of the state superintendent's office.
Noting that legislation to enact high-tech curriculum into ND public schools has been in the works for nearly a decade, Wetzel called HB 1398 a milestone.
"The idea was widely embraced by North Dakota's education stakeholders including members of the business community," he said. "Surveys show that a large majority of families want their children to learn it, and with good reason. Almost all occupations in our modern world require cyber knowledge, and analytical, computational thinking can be applied to any situation."
After the ND House approved HB 1398 by a vote of 81-11, the state Senate voted 44-1 to pass it.
As of press time, the bill awaited Gov. Burgum's signature; but it is anticipated he will sign it.
"This administration has placed a strong emphasis on the critical importance of computer science and cybersecurity," a spokesperson from the governor's office said in testimony before the state legislature. "Gov. Burgum and his administration stand in support of House Bill 1398, which prioritizes cybersecurity and computer science in our K-12 classrooms."
The governor's office emphasized the importance of implementing new computer science curriculum requirements at the local level to ensure "students have the choice to access a course within this critical content area."
"In the past two years, students have been provided computers or other technology devices to engage in learning and education," said Maria Neset, senior policy adviser for the governor. "With increased access, it is critical our students learn how to navigate technology and the online world by learning foundational skills around cyber safety."
In her testimony supporting HB 1398, State Education Superintendent Baesler said: "The directive given by the legislative assembly wasn’t 'if' this should be done. It wasn’t a study to consider this. It is a clear directive to work together to determine 'how to best' get it done."
Although the bill is expected to become law, adequate funding remains a question because HB 1398 does not specify how ND public schools will finance the additional required computer science curriculum.
"I think the state is going to have to give us more funds so we can implement technology, as it should be," said WBSD7's Arneson, prefacing Williston schools currently have staff who are qualified to teach computer science and cybersecurity at K-12 levels.
In fact, Arneson said WBSD7 is already teaching much of the curriculum mandated by HB 1398 at every grade level.
"I think most of us are already doing it," she said of requiring districts like WBSD7 to teach computer science and cybersecurity to all public school students in the state.
However it's funded, Arneson made clear her enthusiasm for mandatory computer classes under HB 1398 is unbridled.
"I'm in support of it and excited," she said of the highly anticipated law.