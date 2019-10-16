It was a bittersweet evening as Williston High School students and their families bid farewell to their German exchange students, who had become part of their extended family for the last few weeks.
The 33rd Williston High School Herkenrath Gymnasium Fall Exchange brought 16 students to WHS from Bergish Gladbach, Germany, who spent the last three weeks learning all about North Dakota, from the culture, the sights and even the state’s unpredictable weather. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the students gathered with their exchange partners and host families to share in a farewell dinner prepared by the visiting students, sharing some traditional German and French dishes with their American counterparts.
“The students didn’t go to class today, they were excused so they could do this,” Kathy Vestal, Student Coordinator of Foreign Exchange told the Williston Herald. “They spent all day cooking and preparing, and I am so, so impressed with what they’ve done tonight. I love it, I just love it.”
During their time in the states, the students got to take in some of the famous sights the country has to offer, including visits to Yellowstone National Park and Mount Rushmore. Lucas Bayo Miller, who is visiting the United States for the first time, said one of his unexpected favorite parts of the trip was visiting the parks.
“I didn’t expect that the parks we went to would be that interesting,” he said. “But the views were awesome. It looked astonishing. I enjoyed it very much.”
Anna Wellman said she was surprised at the many differences between life in America and life in Germany, such as students driving their own vehicles to school and attending the same classes every day.
In Germany, she said, it is rare for students to have their own vehicle, and most ride a bike or a bus to get to school. During school, she added, students’ schedules differ from day to day and they attend different classes each day.
As the students and their exchange partners and host families gathered in the school’s lunchroom, laughing, hugging and sharing their food, Vestal shared the importance of the connections and friendships that the exchange program fosters.
Vestal has been involved with the program since 1993, and has kept in touch with her exchange students throughout the years, attending weddings, baptisms and more.
The exchange students are leaving in the next couple days, and will be back home by Sunday. In May, the 15 American students from WHS will be on the other side of the coin, visiting their exchange partners in Germany, making the farewell dinner not a goodbye forever, just a goodbye for now.