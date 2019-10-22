Williston Public School District No. 1 and the North Dakota Safety Council are hosting a parent night on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to talk about preventing school violence.
The discussion is set for 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Williston High School, and will be led by Don Moseman, a master trainer with the NDSC. There will be a meet-and-greet with Moseman starting at 6:15 p.m.
The event will focus on teaching proven parental-involvement techniques for reducing school violence.
Moseman has worked with law enforcement agencies and schools all over the country on school violence prevention since 2001. As a former school resource officer and active shooter response instructor, Moseman brings decades of real-world experience on how schools and parents can work together to make their environments safer.