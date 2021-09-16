It's time once again to show some Coyote pride! Williston High School has announced the event schedule for this year's Homecoming celebration.
Homecoming will be the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, with the football game against the St. Mary’s Saints at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.
This year's Homecoming theme is Outer Space, following the motto “COYOTES ARE OUT OF THIS WORLD." The high school will be featuring various themed days for it's students throughout the week, including Space Jam, Aliens vs. Cowboys and Holidays.
Here is a Homecoming 2021 schedule for WHS:
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Rescheduled Powder Puff Game at 7 p.m. on WHS Legend’s Field
Monday, Sept. 27: Dress Up Day – SPACE JAM DAY
Float Building kicks off – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Dress Up Day – TOGA/DENIM DAY
No Float building
Meet the King & Queen Candidates Video during Announcements
Volleyball @ 7:30 p.m. in WHS John Cole Gym
Wednesday, Sept. 29: Dress Up Day -- HOLIDAY DAY
•Freshman- St. Patrick’s Day
•Sophomore-Valentine’s Day
•Juniors-Christmas
•Seniors- 4th of July
•Staff- Halloween
Meet the King & Queen Candidates Video during Announcements
Float Building 5:00pm to 10:00pm
Thursday, Sept. 30: Dress Up Day -- ALIENS VS. COWBOYS
Float Building 5:00pm to 10:00pm
Legends Banquet at The Old Armory- 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1: ORANGE & BLACK DAY
Pep Assembly at WHS John Cole Gym @ 1:30pm
Senior Class Picture 2:30 p.m.
Parade - 4 p.m. Starts at Rec Center and ends at West Broadway
Tailgating- 5 p.m. at WHS parking lot, Food Vendors and Activities
Homecoming Game- 7 p.m.
Crowning the King & Queen & Announcing Float Winners- Half-Time