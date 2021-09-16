It's time once again to show some Coyote pride! Williston High School has announced the event schedule for this year's Homecoming celebration. 

Homecoming will be the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 1, with the football game against the St. Mary’s Saints at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. 

This year's Homecoming theme is Outer Space, following the motto “COYOTES ARE OUT OF THIS WORLD." The high school will be featuring various themed days for it's students throughout the week, including Space Jam, Aliens vs. Cowboys and Holidays. 

Here is a Homecoming 2021 schedule for WHS: 

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Rescheduled Powder Puff Game  at 7 p.m. on WHS Legend’s Field

Monday, Sept. 27:  Dress Up Day – SPACE JAM DAY

Float Building kicks off – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28:  Dress Up Day – TOGA/DENIM DAY

          No Float building          

          Meet the King & Queen Candidates Video during Announcements

Volleyball @ 7:30 p.m. in WHS John Cole Gym

Wednesday, Sept. 29:  Dress Up Day -- HOLIDAY DAY

•Freshman- St. Patrick’s Day

•Sophomore-Valentine’s Day

•Juniors-Christmas

•Seniors- 4th of July

•Staff- Halloween

Meet the King & Queen Candidates Video during Announcements

Float Building 5:00pm to 10:00pm

Thursday, Sept. 30:  Dress Up Day -- ALIENS VS. COWBOYS

Float Building 5:00pm to 10:00pm 

Legends Banquet at The Old Armory- 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1:  ORANGE & BLACK DAY

Pep Assembly at WHS John Cole Gym @ 1:30pm

Senior Class Picture 2:30 p.m.

Parade - 4 p.m.  Starts at Rec Center and ends at West Broadway 

Tailgating- 5 p.m. at WHS parking lot, Food Vendors and Activities 

Homecoming Game- 7 p.m.

Crowning the King & Queen & Announcing Float Winners- Half-Time

Homecoming Dance – 9:30 p.m. at WHS John Cole Gym

For up to date information about WHS Homecoming 2021, visit www.facebook.com/WHSCoyotePride

