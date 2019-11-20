Williston High School wants to take you on a jolly holiday this weekend as the curtains rise on their latest musical performance, based on a beloved Disney classic.
Mary Poppins opens on Thursday, Nov. 21, with performances throughout the weekend. The 40 plus cast members have been hard at work for the last 12 weeks putting the show together, from the stage directions and dialogue to the choreography and iconic musical numbers, Director Eric Rooke said the students have gone all out to make the show every bit as good as the 60s film.
“This gist of the storyline is the same, but there’s so much more,” Rooke explained. “The dancing is awesome, the scenes are awesome, the set is cool, and the kids are worth every second of your time. They really sell this thing. You’re going to believe that you are sitting in London in the 1900s and watching these people do a show for you. You will not think you’re sitting in a theater at Williston High School, they will transform you and take you back to London, and it’s super cool.”
Rooke said that aside from the cast, there are another almost 40 involved behind the scenes, playing in the orchestra, working backstage and building sets and props. Rooke said with the bank of talent he has at the school, he likes to choose shows that everyone, from the cast to the a audience will enjoy being a part of.
“We try and pick shows that are really great for audiences and little kids, but also that are fun for us to present,” Rooke said. “We had a really great of kids and a good group of singers and dancers, so we thought let’s give it a whirl. This is going to be a fun show to try.”
Performances are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., with matinees at 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase online and at the door, but Rooke recommends picking tickets up in advance, as performances are quickly selling out. As an added bonus to purchasing online, Rooke said audience members will have a chance to get a backstage tour with their online ticket, stepping behind the scenes to see how the show comes together. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased online at https://highschool.willistonschools.org.