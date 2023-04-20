After Deke Sharon visited with Williston High School students last week, WHS teachers got a chance to spend time with the famed a cappella singer and learn more about his successful techniques motivating young people.
"Having Deke come to WHS was a really amazing experience for the choir students," said Katie Rooke. "Even though he has worked with so many big-name musicians and actors in his career, he was very humble."
Sharon, an international singer and instructor, has performed with a range of recording artists — from James Brown and Run DMC to LL Cool J and The Temptations.
He is popular among youth for his inspiring approach to a cappella singing and working with Disneyland and Disney World performers.
"He did tell lots of stories about working on the 'Pitch Perfect' movies," the WHS teacher said. "There were specific anecdotes about working with the actors and what their personality brought to the movie. He also told about how hard it was to get the Barden Bellas to sound like a really good a cappella group as they all had very little experience singing a cappella."
Rooke is credited with reaching out to Sharon through social media and inviting him to Williston to speak with musically inclined high school students. She said the visit was both rewarding and successful.
"My choirs got to sing some of his arrangements, and he helped bring those songs to life during rehearsals," Rooke said. "I got to pick six of his arrangements and different combinations of students will be performing those songs at our Spring Concert."
The concert, which takes place May 15 at 7 p.m. in the WHS Theater, consists of a junior/senior performance group, a freshmen/sophomore group, an all-girls group, an all-boys group, and two vocal jazz groups.
"We can’t wait to show off what we learned from Deke," Rooke said. "Those groups sound fantastic."
After he engaged with WHS students, Rooke and a few of her colleagues (also WHS teachers) spent additional time with Sharon, who shared some of his successful secrets to a cappella singing.
"Four of us choir directors/music teachers went out for supper with him before he left," she said, noting that Sharon opened channels of communication should the instructors have any questions he can help answer.
"He was really inspirational to us," Rooke said. "We were able to pick his brain about musical things, and he encouraged us to try some new ideas."
Sharon indicated he was impressed with the WHS group. The singer/instructor made it clear he is open to returning to northwest N.D.
"I would certainly love to bring him back, and my students agreed that would be fabulous," Rooke said.
She credited Meriel Lora and Harmonic Creative World for their efforts in bringing Sharon to WHS to speak with choir students.
Rooke explained: "To quote Meriel, 'He is the founder of Harmonic Creative World, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing access and affordability to music education by offering scholarships for private lessons with leading artists, and leading the initiative to create communitywide youth symphony and choir programs in Williston.'"