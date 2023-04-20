WHS choir teachers

Left to right: Katie Rooke, Bri Miller, Deke Sharon, Christina Winslow and Dominique Lloyd.

After Deke Sharon visited with Williston High School students last week, WHS teachers got a chance to spend time with the famed a cappella singer and learn more about his successful techniques motivating young people.

"Having Deke come to WHS was a really amazing experience for the choir students," said Katie Rooke. "Even though he has worked with so many big-name musicians and actors in his career, he was very humble."



