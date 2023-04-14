WHS Choir

Deke Sharon, back row far right, visited the Williston High School choir.

 WBSD7

Noted a cappella singer Deke Sharon visited the Williston High School choir Tuesday to share his musical expertise and inspire students.

Considered a world-class a cappella arranger, Sharon "arranged all the music for the NBC 'Sing-off' competition, Pitch Perfect," according to a Williston Basin School District #7 (WBSD7) press release.

Deke Sharon

Deke Sharon


Tags

Load comments