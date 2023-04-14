Noted a cappella singer Deke Sharon visited the Williston High School choir Tuesday to share his musical expertise and inspire students.
Considered a world-class a cappella arranger, Sharon "arranged all the music for the NBC 'Sing-off' competition, Pitch Perfect," according to a Williston Basin School District #7 (WBSD7) press release.
The visit was somewhat impromptu. Williston High School and WBSD7 credited Harmon Creative World for sponsoring Sharon's appearance.
The news release also credited WHS teachers Katie and Eric Rooke for initiating Sharon's visit.
The couple "found a post from Deke Sharon’s Facebook page that stated, 'I was looking at a map of the U.S., and with all the travel I’ve done I realized: I don’t think I’ve ever been to North or South Dakota!'" the press release conveyed.
"This got the wheels turning for the Rookes, and they set their minds to figure out how to get Deke to Williston," the WBSD7 release continued. "Mrs. Rooke reached out to Mr. Sharon and was able to schedule time for him to come."
Sharon's website describes him as a performer who has "shared the stage around the world with countless music legends, including Ray Charles, James Brown, Crosby Stills and Nash, Run DMC, The Temptations, LL Cool J and the Four Tops."
During his WHS visit, Sharon shared his story of how he broke into the a cappella industry.
"He then worked and rehearsed with the choir students on several of his arrangements," the WBSD7 release states. "One of the arrangements was the well-known 'Since U Been Gone' a cappella version that is heard in the movie 'Pitch Perfect.'"
Katie Rooke said: “Deke was amazing. He brought so much energy to my choirs. And he shared a great message about how choir is a safe space and we should not be ashamed to be who we are.”
Sharon's website continues: "Deke has produced dozens of award-winning a cappella albums (including Straight No Chaser, Committed, Nota, Street Corner Symphony and the Tufts Beelzebubs), has created a cappella groups for Disneyland and Disney World, and frequently tours the world teaching a variety of topics to students and professional singers."