Students at Williston High School got the chance to explore their future career paths at the school's Career Expo on Wednesday.
More than 50 exhibitors filled the school's gym on Wednesday, Nov. 20, for the expo, which held multiple sessions throughout the day. Students signed up for their session, choosing three careers they are interested in, with exhibitors representing careers in every field, including military, trades and industry, STEM, health and human services and energy.
The students were each given a "passport," which they would get stamped as they spent time at each booth. Many of of the booths were interactive and featured some sort of activity to give the students a better feel for the career they were looking at.
Haley Jeannotte, school counselor at WHS, said the expo was a way for students to see the varied careers that are available to them, and to get an idea of what those careers involve.
"We really want to introduce them to a variety of careers that are out there and what those careers entail," she told the Williston Herald. "They're short sessions, only 10-minute exhibits that they're visiting, but in that short period of time, students learn more about what these professionals do, what salary ranges are and what education opportunities are out there for these different careers."
Photography, social media and marketing, electrical engineering, nursing and law enforcement were just a small sampling of what students were able to take part in, moving from booth to booth and talking to the experts in the field to determine what career they may wish to pursue. The expo was for students freshman to senior, and Jeannotte said she felt getting youth thinking about the future is important at any age, so that they're more aware of what opportunities are out there in the workforce.
"It's never too early to talk to students about what their interests are and what they're good at doing, what they like doing and what they are interested in doing once they leave these walls," she explained. "So we really want them to explore different opportunities. So often students think 'I'm going to do this career and I wanted to do that at a young age,' and then sometimes we miss the opportunity to explore a variety of others. So trying to get them to broaden their outlook on what is out there is really our goal."