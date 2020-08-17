Make-A-Wish of North Dakota made a young girl’s dream come true this weekend, making it easier for her and her family to spend time together in the great outdoors.
Five-year-old Kieran Veitz has faced complications with her health from birth, diagnosed with Pentalogy of Cantrell, a condition characterized by a combination of thoracic and abdominal defects affecting her heart, lungs and liver. It took 12 different teams of specialists to deliver and operate on Kieran due to her condition, which had caused her heart and other organs to be exposed. After a successful surgery at only 15 minutes old, Kieran began what would be regular visits to Rochester, Minnesota, for medical treatment.
With each milestone reached, Kieran’s parents, Caitlin and Brian Veitz, would celebrate with by taking the family somewhere special, where they discovered that Kieran had a love for the outdoors, which led to Make-A-Wish granting her wish and presenting her family with a new camper.
“Kieran thoroughly enjoyed being outside,” Caitlin told the Williston Herald. “She loves being outdoors, and most of the time we would camp in a tent. But when you have a child whose meds need to stay cold, you can’t always stop and camp. So there were a few places where we didn’t have a choice, and we had to get a hotel.”
Caitlin and Brian started getting involved with Make-A-Wish in 2018, and Kieran was originally turned down for the program. After some intervention from her doctor, who shared Kieran’s remarkable story of survival, Make-A-Wish approved her for a wish. From there, mom and dad began meeting with Make-A-wish volunteers Heidi Guetzkow, Jennifer Wilson and Jenny Trottier to decide what wish would best suit Keiran.
“We started talking about some of the things we like to do as a family,” Caitlin explained. “At that point, Kieran was still fairly non-verbal, so we expressed the things that we could tell make her happy, like being outside and camping and being in nature. She loves identifying birds and bugs and just visiting places.”
On Saturday, Aug. 15, Kieran and her family spent the day at Spring Lake Park, enjoying Ice Cream from Suzy Q’s, visiting with the Williston Fire Department and spending time with her family before the family’s new camper was delivered, courtesy of Capital RV of Minot. Kieran and her family checked out the new camper, which has all the amenities they will need to travel the country comfortably, while able to take care of Kieran’s needs.
Caitlin said the family is planning their first trip in the new camper over Labor Day weekend, visiting Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana and Devil’s Tower in Wyoming. Caitlin and Brian hope to travel with Kieran and their youngest daughter Blair as much as they can, showing them as much of the country as they’re able.
“Really what we’d love to do is give her as many memories as possible,” Caitlin said. “We don’t know how much time will have with (Kieran), so we want to make the most of all we are given. If she makes it to 40, that would be amazing, but for right now we are taking it one day at a time and taking advantage of every moment that is given to us, because they really are special.”