The Williston Future Farmers of America Chapter (FFA) attended their first Officer Retreat earlier in August in Tobacco Gardens. The group attended the retreat with the intention to continue to bond as a team and to forward-plan for future events.
Officers who attended included: President- Baylee Swann, Vice President- Gracie Strickland, Secretary- Shelby Swann, Reporter- Calise Geist, Sentinel- Gunnar Opland, and FFA Advisor- Seely Daniels.Treasurer- Haylee Sundby was unable to attend.
The team spent time outdoors exploring the Tobacco Gardens, roasting marshmallows by a campfire, swimming, and kayaking in the lake.
Advisor Daniels told the Williston Herald that this year’s group of officers is the best she has ever had.
“We grew closer as a team and became more comfortable with each other,” President Baylee Swann said. She noted that the event was very beneficial to the team.
Future plans for the Chapter
The Chapter’s theme for the year: Emergence, Rising from the Soil into Importance, is the creative backbone of all planning efforts this year. Homecoming Parade participation, creating an outreach program for local middle schoolers, and several fundraisers to include North Dakota Made Boxes, FFA fruit sales, and donkey basketball, are in the works.
The Chapter also plans on attending the National FFA Convention, State Convention, and other conferences that encourage personal growth and community involvement.
On August 31, the Chapter will host a kick-off BBQ at Williston High School, available to any student enrolled in an agriculture class. The event will take place during school hours and will include food and a variety of games. The FFA members are hoping this event will help promote awareness and encourage new student memberships.
In spring 2023, the Chapter will be hosting a Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry and hired-hand auction. During this event, a meal will be served, door prizes will be won, and groups of FFA members will be auctioned off to help members of the community in various tasks.
The Chaper is also looking forward to its annual FFA Banquet, where FFA members will be honored with awards and 2023-2024 FFA Officers will be elected.