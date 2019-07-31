Scouts BSA has announced that BSA Scouting for Girls has established Williston’s first Troop For Girls, making it the seventh troop established in North Dakota.
Scouts BSA Troop for Girls 371 is the first troop to join the Scouts BSA program under the Williston-Great Plains District banner. In a release given to the Williston Herald, Scoutmaster Christina Luthy said she is excited for the program to be offered in the area, and will give families and young women another opportunity to take part in the multitude of activities Scouts BSA has to offer.
“Families are so busy with the involvement and logistics of their kids’ activities,” Luthy said. “This gives them a meaningful way to participate in ongoing activities together as a family. It’s a great way for parents and kids to do fun Scouting stuff like hiking, rifle shooting, orienteering, camping, emergency preparedness, sustainability and much more. Scouting is an excellent opportunity for young women to develop leadership skills and character on the path towards becoming Eagle Scouts, BSA’s highest rank, which is known to offer academic and professional benefits in a young person’s life.”
Earlier this year the Boy Scouts of America announced that the Boy Scouts program would undergo a re-branding with the addition of Troops for Girls.The Scouting program for ages 11 to 18 would now be referred to as “Scouts BSA,” a change the organization said acknowledges that both boys and girls are welcome to be part of the organization in their own gender specific units. Scouts BSA said the Explorer Learning for Life program has been co-ed since 1969 and the Venturing Program has been co-ed since 1999. The Cub Scouts program for youth has included girls into Family Cub Scout Packs since 2017, with the organization reporting that more than 77,000 girls have joined. The parent organization, Boy Scouts of America, will retain its name as it has for the last 109 years.
Lois Kiefer, whose daughter Hannah is part of Troop 371, said she is glad that her daughter is able to be involved, as her brothers are also Scouts.
“Our daughter was already coming to Scout events with her brothers, as scouting has always been encouraged as a family friendly affair and wanted the opportunity to earn badges and achieve the rank of Eagle too.” Kiefer said. “When the BSA announced that the girls could have their own troop and meetings, she was beyond excited. We are looking forward to seeing her achieve her goals in BSA and helping the troop grow.”
Troop 371 will meet at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Williston. Reverend Nicole Martin of Good Shepherd said she is happy to be a part of a new and exciting endeavor in the Williston area.
“There are many ways to raise up leaders to be amazing adults in the world,” Martin said. “As the charter organization for Girls Troop 371, Good Shepherd Lutheran is excited to throw open our doors to participate in the process of serving our young people in the community on this adventure. It is a pleasure and a blessing to welcome BSA Girls Troop 371.”
Any girls age 11 to 17 are invited to take part. Troop Meeting are Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Williston. For additional details, contact Scoutmaster Christina Luthy at 720-346-2817 or visit the troop website at www.bsatroop371.com.