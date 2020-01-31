Libraries across the country are committed to promoting literacy at a young age, and this week they’ll be celebrating that mission with Take your Child to the Library Day.
Feb. 1 is International Take Your Child to the Library Day, a program that began in Connecticut in 2011 that encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library. Librarians Nadine Lipman and Caitlin Augusta, along with artist Nancy Elizabeth Wallace,created the event to raise community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families.
Here in Williston, the library will be commemorating the day on Friday, Feb. 7 with programs and events throughout the day. The library will have two main programs that day, from 10 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. Children’s Librarian Morgan Cote said the day will include story times at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., an arts and craft activity, library scavenger hunt and goody bags filled with Library souvenirs while supplies last.
“It raises awareness to the community about the importance of early childhood literacy, and the importance of the library and the important part that we play in the community,” Library Director Andrea Placher said of the event. The event is free and open to the public, and is a way to showcase what the library has to offer, Placher added. A library card is not required to attend the event, however Placher said patrons are encouraged to sign up for one in order to take advantage of all of the library’s services.
Placher said that the programs the library hosts are for the benefit of the patrons, not only to give them something to get out of the house and enjoy, but to give them something to learn as well.
“The mission of this program is really just to inform,” She told the Williston Herald. “And maybe even people who come to the library regularly might learn something new during this. Every program we do at the library has a secret mission behind it. While we do just love to do programs in general and get people in the door, there’s usually some kind of purpose behind it. Maybe we’re teaching kids about how to use the card catalog or about library etiquette, or maybe even teaching adults how to do resumes. There’s always a lesson to be found at the library.”
The Williston Community Library is located at 1302 Davidson Drive. Check out their Facebook at facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary to stay up to date on all the latest programs and happenings.