Kids big and small appeared in droves at the Williston Community Library to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading program.
The library’s Summer Reading program ran from June through July, with a celebration marking the end of the program on Friday, July 26. The party featured prizes, book giveaways, and more.
Thanks to some generous donations, the library was able to bring in some special treats for those in attendance, free of charge. Jer Bears Sno Shack was on hand for the event, providing some sweet relief from the summer heat with their signature shaved ice creations. Natasha’s Canvas was also in attendance, turning visitors into animals, superheroes, princesses and more with their unique face painting artistry.
The event ran from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Williston Community Library lawn.