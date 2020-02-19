Libraries across the nation are trying to make their services more accessible to the public, and Williston Community Library is following suit by taking a page out some larger libraries' book and going fine-free.
Library Director Andrea Placher said that libraries across the country have been slowly starting to go fine-free in some capacity for around the last two to three years, prompting other libraries within the state to begin looking into it as well. While some libraries are going completely fine-free, Placher stated that Williston's library will be testing the idea out by going fine-free for anyone age 17 and younger, as well as for any books checked out from the Williams County Bookmobile.
Placher said that the McKenzie County Library, the Minot Library and the State Library were all fine-free in some way. Larger libraries, such as the Chicago Public Library system, Placher said, had found that going fine-free increased their book circulation by 240 percent since eliminating fines.
"What we're trying to do is remove barriers," Placher told the Williston Herald. "Especially in the case of children, a lot of times they don't have any control over when those book are getting back to the library. But unfortunately, then they're the ones who aren't being able to check books out because of a grown-up forgetting to turn in the books. So that's what we want to remove."
The library will be kicking the program off on March 1, and Placher added that not only will it eliminate fines going forward, but that any current overdue fines for juveniles and the Bookmobile would be erased as well. Placher did stress, however, that if an individual has misplaced or failed to return an item, that individual would still be responsible for the cost of replacing it.
"I'm very hopeful, and I believe that this is going to be wonderful for our community." Placher said. "I think it's going to help more than people realize."
For instance, she said, if a child were to check out the maximum 15 books and return them late, they could accrue up to $2.50 each book, which adds up to $37.50 in fines. Multiply that by several children, and it's not hard to see why some families may avoid the library due to being unable to pay. This program, Placher said, should eliminate that fear.
"We don't want kids to not be able to come and have access to the materials because of late fees," she said. "It just doesn't make sense. We want to remove those barriers. We're here to provide a service. By removing these fines, we can provide that service better."