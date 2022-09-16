Williston Basin School District #7 is pleased to announce some administrative changes for the 22-23 school year.
Mr. Jeremy Mehlhoff will be joining McVay Elementary as principal, following the resignation of Ms. Michaela Morey. Mr. Mehlhoff is currently the principal of Bakken Elementary. Dr. Robert Smith will be transitioning into the principal position at Bakken Elementary, where he is currently serving as the assistant principal. Prior to that, he was the principal of Round Prairie Elementary. Mrs. Emily Cowan will be joining the Bakken Elementary family as assistant principal. Mrs. Cowan is currently the literacy coach at Williston High School, and this will be her first administrative role. All new assignments will begin officially on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Dr. Richard H. Faidley commented, "Change is an opportunity to reinvent how we support one another. I am confident that Mr. Mehlhoff, Dr. Smith and Mrs. Cowan will engage with staff to provide positive learning experiences for students and staff. I am also excited to see how their leadership will impact student achievement." Mr. Kevin Klassen, Assistant Superintendent said, “Each of these administrators have strengths that they will bring to their new positions, and I am excited to see how they thrive in their new environments.” We hope that you will welcome Mr. Mehlhoff, Dr. Smith, and Mrs. Cowan into their new roles, and we wish them a successful school year.