Williston Basin School District #7 is pleased to announce some administrative changes for the 22-23 school year.

Mr. Jeremy Mehlhoff will be joining McVay Elementary as principal, following the resignation of Ms. Michaela Morey. Mr. Mehlhoff is currently the principal of Bakken Elementary. Dr. Robert Smith will be transitioning into the principal position at Bakken Elementary, where he is currently serving as the assistant principal. Prior to that, he was the principal of Round Prairie Elementary. Mrs. Emily Cowan will be joining the Bakken Elementary family as assistant principal. Mrs. Cowan is currently the literacy coach at Williston High School, and this will be her first administrative role. All new assignments will begin officially on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.



