The Williston Basin Career & Technical Education (CTE) Center and Del Easton Alternative School will be home to 11 educational program clusters, providing space for students and faculty to collaborate and work together and to highlight the career possibilities within each – and how they interconnect.
With the focus of exploring career options, the building includes two collaboration spaces which have been dubbed “Career Interaction Commons.”
Area business leaders could meet with students in an informal setting, such as a career fair, or conduct mock job interviews in a private meeting space. The commons also provide an open, light filled space for informal conversations with the Career Development Counselor or to pick up the latest brochure about opportunities within each cluster. With the variety of uses as described, these spaces will be flexible and are intended to rearrange to meet the needs for that day.
The commons space, along with all the other classrooms and specialty labs, are receiving the next layer of information currently in the design development phase. During this phase, the entire project team – the Williston Basin School District Building Committee, the construction manager JE Dunn Construction, and the design team of EAPC Architects Engineers and Interstate Engineering — is meeting on a regular basis, fine-tuning the design, which includes:
Reviewing each of the classrooms and education labs – from culinary science to construction — with their primary user group and program cluster to define the specific needs for the space.
Selection of interior finishes and creation of renderings to illustrate the selections.
Right-sizing and adjusting the building to meet the project budget. Building systems are defined, from laying out ductwork and lighting to determining the size of each beam of the steel structure.
Selection of exterior finishes and writing the product specifications. The digital model begins to show more detail, from identifying wall types to creating construction details.
All of this work during Design Development is scheduled to be completed in mid-November. The project will transition to creating the final construction documents for bidding with the plan to begin construction in Spring 2023. All of this planning and scheduling is being done to reach the final goal — welcoming students in August 2024!