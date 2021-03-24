{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}April is Child Abuse Prevention month and Williams County-NDSU Extension’s new Parent Educator Shanda Harstad is gearing up for a big month.{/span}
Not only is she coordinating a wear blue day to raise awareness of the power of positive experiences for children on April 1, but she’s also planning to offer several classes and workshops during that timeframe as well.
Harstad joined NDSU Extension as parent educator for the Parent and Family Resource Center — Region 1, which covers Divide, McKenzie and Williams County, in 2020.
Now, about six months into the position, she talks with the Williston Herald about her plans for April, and the future. Her responses have been lightly edited for clarity.
Q: Shanda, tell us a little bit about you.
A: I am a lifelong resident of Williston. I didn’t move here from anywhere else. Prior to joining NDSU Extension, I worked at the OB unit at CHI, and I still continue to do that a couple of weekends here and there. And before that I was in law enforcement. I was a Williams County Sheriff’s Deputy for eight years. I had a friend tell me about this job, and I thought it might be a good fit. There are about seven or eight parent educators throughout the state, and we all have really diverse backgrounds. Some are teachers, some in early childhood, but we all have our own unique backgrounds, so that makes it a really good group.
Q: Give us a little insight into what you’ve been doing since taking the job.
A: The position of parent educator had been empty for many years prior to me coming here, and so I started with empty bookshelves. So first, I did a lot of talking to my fellow NDSU educators. They have about 65 curriculums approved for us to use, so I talked to them about some good, starting off ones. Many require me to be trained to teach them, so I’ve also been doing a lot of training, and from there, once I got the basics down, a community needs assessment is an important aspect to this job. I’ve been talking to social services, and because I do have the background with the pediatricians and hospital, I have a rapport with them. And I have children in schools and friends in law enforcement. I’m talking to them to see what kinds of needs are out there, and what kind of classes are helpful for caregivers. We’ve also started a Facebook page for the Region 1 Parenting and Family Resource Center.
Q: Tell us about what you’ve got planned for April.
A: April is Child Abuse Prevention month, so I applied for a grant from it’s called PCAN, Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota, and I received a grant from the to purchase workbooks for one of the upcoming April classes. Besides the workbook for the class, I also purchased little goody bags, with little craft projects that people can do with children in their lives. It’s just do do something fun. I’ve partnered with the Williston after-school program and the Williston Community Library to distribute the goody bags with the craft kits, which will have information in there about preventing child abuse.
Q: Tell us more about the classes you’re offering in April.
A: One of the classes is called Positive Indian Parenting, and that curriculum is developed by the National Indian Welfare Association. It is for either native or non-native caregivers, mostly of Native American youths. Sometimes foster or adoptive parents who are not native are caring for native youths, so it discusses traditional values and explores how to apply those in a modern setting. The other one I have is called the Nurtured Heart Approach. That class was developed by a psychologist who worked with very challenging children, but she found it works for all children, and it just kind of tells caregivers how to make some simple shifts that can lessen some of those challenging behaviors kids have. These classes are free, and the Nurtured Heart comes with a workbook. The classes will be offered by Zoom online. We’ve been given the transition to hold things in person again, but my fellow parent educators have found the Zoom classes work really well. People don’t have to find child care, and they don’t have to travel a long distance to take a class. I will probably do some classes in person, but I think most of us plan to keep using zoom as well.
Q: What else are you working on down the line?
A: I’m preparing to become certified to lead like a babysitter bootcamp. That one will be for ages 11 and up, and I’m hoping I can get on that by this summer so teens and tweens can take this and offer their babysitting services. I also pulled the trigger on what’s called CRAAFT family support, for people who have a loved one affected by addiction. It’s not necessarily related to caring for children, but it’s a support group, and that will be starting in May, too. I’m also taking CPR instructor training, too, to teach others CPR and I hope to offer that with the babysitter bootcamp. Most of these things will be free, but if the American Red Cross charges for the CPR card, there will be a fee for that just to cover the cost of the card. I also recently finished a book study on the five love languages of children. I’m also open to suggestions from the community about things that are needed or welcome here. Feel free to email me or contact me by phone, 701-577-4595.
Q: Tell us what you like to do for fun, when you’re not working.
A: I’m married and have three kids. So we like to camp in the summers, we like to fish and ice fish. We are outdoorsy people. I’m also in a graduate nursing program through NDSU working on my masters for nurse practitioner. That’s a three-year program and I have about two years left. I’m on the Williams County Park Board, and I volunteered to be the Williston arm of the a SAVEV chapter started by a track coach in Fairview. That’s a teen suicide prevention program.