Students around Williams County are learning about avoiding drugs, drinking, gangs and violence through a long-running program.
Since the 1980's, millions of youth across the world have been saying no to drugs thanks to the D.A.R.E. program. D.A.R.E. – or Drug Abuse Resistance Education – equips students in kindergarten through 12th grade with the skills to avoid being involved with drugs, gangs, and violence.
Two new school resource deputies with the Williams County Sheriff's Office have been teaching students using the program.
Deputy Dan Barstad recently graduated from the D.A.R.E. academy in St. Paul in
preparation for delivering the program in Williams County. Kindergarteners, first graders,
and second graders at Garden Valley Elementary School have been learning about D.A.R.E. from him since the beginning of February.
Deputy Amy Nickoloff, a previously certified D.A.R.E. educator, is delivering the 10-week
program to 5th graders in Ray, Tioga, and Grenora.
“D.A.R.E. is an excellent resource for students to learn safe
choices to problems they will face," Nickoloff said. "D.A.R.E. gives the students respectful and alternative ways to say no in situations where it’s needed.”
For more information about D.A.R.E., please visit dare.org.