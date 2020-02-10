A study of Williams County’s six school districts will be ready in March, according to an update released Monday, Feb. 10.
The report will look at the challenges facing K-12 education countywide as well as opportunities for students and ideas that district leaders and the public can use. David Flowers and Jeff Schatz, the study’s leaders, anticipate having all data by Saturday.
They will use that information to create a final report they’ll submit to the Williams County Board of Commissioners and present to the public.
“The final report will include an executive summary, recommendations, and potential scenarios along with each subcontractor’s summary report and supporting raw data,” Lindsay Harriman, Williams County communications and research analyst, wrote in a news release about the study.
Flowers and Schatz have met with superintendents and board presidents from each of the six public school districts in the county, as well as with the county’s commissioners.
At a meeting in mid-November, Flowers and Schatz had multiple subcontractors begin to collect and assemble data on budget, finance, and taxation; student enrollment and demographics; curriculum and student opportunity; and property and facility assessment.
Also, Prime46, a market research firm, has completed a month-long phone survey of randomly selected respondents from each public school district, based on district population.