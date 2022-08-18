The Williams County Board of Commissioners approved extra behavioral health funding to five Williams County school districts as well as WilMac Multi-District Special Education Unit in the amount of $60,00. Each entity will be granted $10,000 of this funding.
The districts benefiting from this funding include:
Nesson School District #2 (Ray)
Eight Mile School District #6 (Trenton)
Williston Basin School District #7
Tioga Public School District #15
Grenora Public School District #99
Lindsey Harriman, Communication and Research Analyst for Williams County told the Williston Herald that in 2021, the County gave out $2.1 million in grants. Of those initial grant awards, based on the first year of spending, the County is retaining approximately $61,000 in unspent funds. The $60,000 will be coming from these retained funds.
The grants that were made were on a reimbursement basis, so some grant expenses didn’t come to fruition for various reasons, she added.
“During the budget meetings we discussed this amount and plans for what to do with the available fund,'' Harriman said. “The Board’s recommendation was to look into how we could provide that back to schools, knowing that some of the schools in Williams County are receiving services right now. Based on the grant awards, and that there are additional needs to be met.”
Harriman provided Commissioners with the recommendation to split the $60,000 of the retained funds between the five districts and WilMac.
Each entity can apply for up to $10,000 to use towards behavioral health, applying the funding toward continuing services they are already receiving from a behavioral health grant provider, or they can choose to forgo the funds.
Harriman explained that the entities are not applying to see if they will be approved or disapproved for the funding, and they are already eligible for the $10,000 each, but rather to inform the district that they are choosing to accept the funds and outlining how they will use the funds. The entities will be required to provide a report to the county with follow up information regarding the use of the funds.
“I have talked to a couple of the Superintendents confirming that yes, there still is a need to be met in the behavioral health realm,” Harriman told the Board. “I have received really good feedback from Ray Public Schools for the services that they received as a result of the initial grant rounds.”
"This would be a step in the right direction to help meet the needs of behavioral health in our school system," she noted.
The funds will need to be expended by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.